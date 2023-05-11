Dundee Airport to London Heathrow flights: Everything you need to know

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Airport to London Heathrow flights: Everything you need to know

How frequent? How much? What's the baggage allowance? All your questions answered.

A Loganair aircraft ready for takeoff from Dundee Airport. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
By Rob McLaren

Loganair has started its new flights from Dundee Airport to London Heathrow.

The airline previously flew from Dundee to London City airport, but the new schedule came into force this week. The change has received a mixed response from commuters.

It is the first time people are able to fly to Heathrow from Dundee in 40 years.

It means Dundee customers are now able to book flights via London Heathrow to 97 destinations in 45 countries.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new flights.

How frequent are the Dundee Airport to London Heathrow flights?

The flights run all year round with two a day on weekdays, one on Sundays and none on Saturdays.

From Dundee Airport to Heathrow

  • Monday: 7am, 4.05pm
  • Tuesday: 7am, 4.05pm
  • Wednesday: 7am, 4pm
  • Thursday: 7am, 4.05pm
  • Friday: 7am, 4.05pm
  • Saturday: no flights
  • Sunday: 4.05pm

From Heathrow to Dundee Airport

  • Monday: 9.45am and 6.50pm
  • Tuesday: 9.45am and 6.50pm
  • Wednesday: 9.45am and 6.55pm
  • Thursday: 9.45am and 6.50pm
  • Friday: 9.45am and 6.50pm
  • Saturday: no flights
  • Sunday: 6.50pm

How long do the flights take?

Between 1 hour 40 minutes and 2 hours.

How much do they cost?

It varies. The flights range in price from £75 to more than £210 one-way.

Most flights fall between £110 and £160.

Baggage allowance and hidden costs

The standard fare, called Fly, includes 15kg of hold luggage, 6kg of hand luggage plus a handbag.

People looking to select a certain seat have to pay an additional ‘seat charge’ of between £6 and £12. This can be bypassed on the booking screen and a random seat will be assigned.

There are also options to upgrade.

A Loganair plane at Dundee Airport. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Fly Flex costs an extra £18 per flight and includes 23kg of hold luggage as well as 6kg of hand luggage and a handbag. There is also free premium seating and the ability to change your ticket, although a fare difference may apply.

A Fly Flex+ ticket costs £270.80, which can be more than double some of the standard fares. For this you can have 30kg of hold luggage, 6kg of hand luggage and a fully changeable ticket. There are other benefits such as free premium seating, fast tracking security and missed flights protection.

All flights include a complimentary snack and drink.

What Heathrow Terminal do the Dundee Airport flights arrive and depart from?

Heathrow Terminal 2.

How many seats are on the plane?

48 seats.

How do you get to Dundee Airport?

A five-minute drive or a 20-minute waterfront walk from the city centre, Dundee Airport is on Riverside Drive, Dundee, DD2 1UH.

Two Heathrow-bound flights leave Dundee Airport every weekday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

There are no public transport links directly to the terminal building.

A taxi rank is located outside the terminal.

How much is parking at Dundee Airport?

  • Short stay (up to two hours) – £1.50 per hour.
  • Up to 4 hours £3.20
  • Up to 6 hours £4.40
  • Up to 8 hours £5.20
  • Daily rate £5.70
  • 5 days £21
  • 7 days £29.30

How long do you need to arrive before your flight?

Dundee Airport recommends arriving at the airport at least an hour before the flight departure time.

How do I book?

Through the Loganair website here. Enjoy your trip!

