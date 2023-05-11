Dundee Airport to London Heathrow flights: Everything you need to know

Loganair has started its new flights from Dundee Airport to London Heathrow.

The airline previously flew from Dundee to London City airport, but the new schedule came into force this week. The change has received a mixed response from commuters.

It is the first time people are able to fly to Heathrow from Dundee in 40 years.

It means Dundee customers are now able to book flights via London Heathrow to 97 destinations in 45 countries.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new flights.

How frequent are the Dundee Airport to London Heathrow flights?

The flights run all year round with two a day on weekdays, one on Sundays and none on Saturdays.

From Dundee Airport to Heathrow

Monday: 7am, 4.05pm

Tuesday: 7am, 4.05pm

Wednesday: 7am, 4pm

Thursday: 7am, 4.05pm

Friday: 7am, 4.05pm

Saturday: no flights

Sunday: 4.05pm

From Heathrow to Dundee Airport

Monday: 9.45am and 6.50pm

Tuesday: 9.45am and 6.50pm

Wednesday: 9.45am and 6.55pm

Thursday: 9.45am and 6.50pm

Friday: 9.45am and 6.50pm

Saturday: no flights

Sunday: 6.50pm

How long do the flights take?

Between 1 hour 40 minutes and 2 hours.

How much do they cost?

It varies. The flights range in price from £75 to more than £210 one-way.

Most flights fall between £110 and £160.

Baggage allowance and hidden costs

The standard fare, called Fly, includes 15kg of hold luggage, 6kg of hand luggage plus a handbag.

People looking to select a certain seat have to pay an additional ‘seat charge’ of between £6 and £12. This can be bypassed on the booking screen and a random seat will be assigned.

There are also options to upgrade.

Fly Flex costs an extra £18 per flight and includes 23kg of hold luggage as well as 6kg of hand luggage and a handbag. There is also free premium seating and the ability to change your ticket, although a fare difference may apply.

A Fly Flex+ ticket costs £270.80, which can be more than double some of the standard fares. For this you can have 30kg of hold luggage, 6kg of hand luggage and a fully changeable ticket. There are other benefits such as free premium seating, fast tracking security and missed flights protection.

All flights include a complimentary snack and drink.

What Heathrow Terminal do the Dundee Airport flights arrive and depart from?

Heathrow Terminal 2.

How many seats are on the plane?

48 seats.

How do you get to Dundee Airport?

A five-minute drive or a 20-minute waterfront walk from the city centre, Dundee Airport is on Riverside Drive, Dundee, DD2 1UH.

There are no public transport links directly to the terminal building.

A taxi rank is located outside the terminal.

How much is parking at Dundee Airport?

Short stay (up to two hours) – £1.50 per hour.

Up to 4 hours £3.20

Up to 6 hours £4.40

Up to 8 hours £5.20

Daily rate £5.70

5 days £21

7 days £29.30

How long do you need to arrive before your flight?

Dundee Airport recommends arriving at the airport at least an hour before the flight departure time.

How do I book?

Through the Loganair website here. Enjoy your trip!