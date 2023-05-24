Dundee ‘grooming emporium’ voted Scotland’s best just months after opening

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee barbers has been named Scotland’s best new salon at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards, just months after it opened.

The Mantuary, which is described as a ‘male grooming emporium’ launched on Commercial Street last November.

Less than six months later, it has beaten salons across Scotland to claim the prize of Scotland’s best new salon at the UK Hair and Beauty Awards.

‘Wonderful recognition’ for Dundee salon

General manager Savannah Lockerbie said the team were over the moon.

She said: “It’s a wonderful recognition for the team, who have worked hard to create a one-of-a-kind offering male wellness in the city.

“Unlike a lot of other salons, our clients are welcome to drop in, enjoy a coffee, get some work done and connect with likeminded individuals, even if they’re not getting a specific treatment.

“We have grown a roster of incredible regulars, and we’re developing a wonderfully positive community within The Mantuary.”

All the staff have also taken part in mental health first aid training.

This allows them to support any clients currently experiencing issues with their wellbeing.

Other Tayside and Fife winners

Elsewhere at the awards, Fife stylist Chelsi Roan won the prize for Hair Extension Specialist of the Year.

In a post on Facebook, Chelsi thanked her customers for continuing to support her Thornton business.

She said: “Thank you to all my clients for their loyalty over the past five years. Wouldn’t be here without you all.”

Elsewhere, Auchterarder’s Vivid Halo Hair Studio won Best Cutting Salon at the prestigious awards, held in Birmingham.

The High Street business is run by Helen Johnston, who rediscovered her love of hair colouring during the Covid lockdowns.

On Facebook she said: “Absolutely overwhelmed by the messages and love since our win.”