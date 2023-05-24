5 properties costing £50k or less in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perth

Think the days of cheap property are over? Think again. We’ve found five homes in Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth costing less than £50,000.

Perth

This two bedroom waterfront flat occupies the basement level of a historic block near the heart of Perth.

The city centre is just across the bridge and the flat is right on the riverfront with great views across the Tay.

It’s in need of modernisation but offers a fabulous opportunity to create a fantastic city home.

The flat on Rhys Court is on sale with Wilsons Auctions for a guide price of £49,000.

Montrose

This duplex apartment on the High Street is in the middle of Montrose. With three bedrooms spread over two levels it’s a huge property for just £50,000.

A spacious lounge has two large windows looking on to the High Street. The kitchen has room for a dining table. Three spacious bedrooms and a family bathroom complete the accommodation.

Future Property Auctions are selling 77d High Street, Montrose for a guide price of £50,000.

Carnoustie

It may be miniscule but this little cottage has a fantastic central location in Carnoustie. On the east end of Church Street, it’s close to the beach, supermarket and library.

There’s a living room/bedroom, kitchen, shower room and rear porch. The small internal size makes the property suitable for a single person of for use as a weekend retreat or holiday home.

The cottage was previously under offer but has recently come back on the market.

17 Church Street, Carnoustie is on sale with Blackadders for o/o £40,000.

Buckhaven

This ground floor flat in the Fife coastal town of Buckhaven has been well maintained. With double glazing, gas central heating and the lowest council tax band it should cost very little to run.

There’s a living room, kitchen, newly fitted shower room and a double bedroom.

An added bonus is a small private courtyard that’s a lovely suntrap in the summer months. There’s also a communal drying green.

Erskine Street, Buckhaven is on sale with Delmor for o/o £49,950.

Dundee

This second floor flat is on the edge of Dudhope Park and just a short stroll into Dundee’s city centre and its West End.

It’s in need of renovation but does come with double glazing. There’s a living room, bedroom, kitchen and bathroom.

Dundee and Abertay universities are both within easy walking distance making it the perfect flat for a student.

2/2, 4 Gardners Lane, Dundee is on sale with Thorntons for o/o £46,000.