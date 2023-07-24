Perthshire estate on banks of Loch Tay on sale for £3.5m

A 104-acre Perthshire estate on the banks of Loch Tay is on sale for £3.5 million.

Boreland Loch Tay, at Fearnan near Kenmore, has been run by its current owners, James and Donna Ewen, and Harry and Esther Droop, for the past nine years.

They have transformed a derelict farm steading into a high-quality events business with accommodation.

It now hosts weddings, corporate events and has a range of accommodation options.

The estate is being marketed by Christie & Co for the seven-figure sum.

Its marketing brochure states the current owners are selling to focus on other business interests.

Opportunities for further development

The site is described as “extensive” and “with stunning views over Loch Tay”.

It features a barn, which is used as the main function room, plus an adjoining farmhouse, reception and a large car park.

There are also lodges and chalets which each have their own fire pit and hot tub, while many also have their own outside space.

The estate also features a small beach, which fronts Loch Tay and has its own slipway.

The brochure adds: “The large site has extensive land areas to allow for outside weddings and other events/team building activities to take place away from the central core.”

It also states further lodge or leisure development is “likely to be accepted if suitably located”.

The estate also includes two plots for 106 sq m holiday homes.

What’s included at Boreland Loch Tay

The Barn – 200 capacity venue with its own bar, toilets and ability to adjust internal wall layouts.

Reception/office – adjoining and overlooking the car park to control arrivals

The Workshop – smaller meetings/events venue

The Cowshed – external venue

Eight lodges which sleep a total of 78

Boreland Loch Tay is just four miles from Taymouth Castle, where an ambitious £300m redevelopment is under way.

The site was acquired by Discovery Land Company (DLC), an American firm run by Mike Meldman, a business partner of George Clooney.

Refurbishments are also ongoing at the nearby Kenmore Hotel.

It was acquired last year by a US-based investment group including billionaire John Paul DeJoria, co-founder of the Paul Mitchell line of hair products and The Patrón Spirits Company.