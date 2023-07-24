Perthshire estate on banks of Loch Tay on sale for £3.5m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire estate on banks of Loch Tay on sale for £3.5m

The current owners have transformed a derelict farm steading into an events business and accommodation but are now selling up.

By Gavin Harper
The 104-acre Perthshire estate is being sold for £3.5 million. Image: Christie & Co
The 104-acre Perthshire estate is being sold for £3.5 million. Image: Christie & Co

A 104-acre Perthshire estate on the banks of Loch Tay is on sale for £3.5 million.

Boreland Loch Tay, at Fearnan near Kenmore, has been run by its current owners, James and Donna Ewen, and Harry and Esther Droop, for the past nine years.

They have transformed a derelict farm steading into a high-quality events business with accommodation.

It now hosts weddings, corporate events and has a range of accommodation options.

The estate is being marketed by Christie & Co for the seven-figure sum.

An overview of the Perthshire estate. Image: Christie & Co.

Its marketing brochure states the current owners are selling to focus on other business interests.

Opportunities for further development

The site is described as “extensive” and “with stunning views over Loch Tay”.

It features a barn, which is used as the main function room, plus an adjoining farmhouse, reception and a large car park.

There are also lodges and chalets which each have their own fire pit and hot tub, while many also have their own outside space.

The estate also features a small beach, which fronts Loch Tay and has its own slipway.

The estate comes with its own beach and slipway on the banks of Loch Tay. Image: Christie & Co.

The brochure adds: “The large site has extensive land areas to allow for outside weddings and other events/team building activities to take place away from the central core.”

It also states further lodge or leisure development is “likely to be accepted if suitably located”.

The estate also hosts weddings and corporate events. Image: Christie & Co.

The estate also includes two plots for 106 sq m holiday homes.

What’s included at Boreland Loch Tay

  • The Barn – 200 capacity venue with its own bar, toilets and ability to adjust internal wall layouts.
  • Reception/office – adjoining and overlooking the car park to control arrivals

    The accommodation comes with its own fire pit and hot tub. Image: Christie & Co.
  • The Workshop – smaller meetings/events venue
  • The Cowshed – external venue
  • Eight lodges which sleep a total of 78

Boreland Loch Tay is just four miles from Taymouth Castle, where an ambitious £300m redevelopment is under way.

The site was acquired by Discovery Land Company (DLC), an American firm run by Mike Meldman, a business partner of George Clooney.

Refurbishments are also ongoing at the nearby Kenmore Hotel.

It was acquired last year by a US-based investment group including billionaire John Paul DeJoria, co-founder of the Paul Mitchell line of hair products and The Patrón Spirits Company.

