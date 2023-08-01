New owners invest £800k in Dunkeld House Hotel refurbishment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

New owners invest £800k in Dunkeld House Hotel refurbishment

Plans for luxury lodges at the hotel are also set to go ahead, despite objections to the proposals.

By Gavin Harper
Inside the refurbished Dunkeld House Hotel suites. Image: Dunkeld House Hotel.
Inside the refurbished Dunkeld House Hotel suites. Image: Dunkeld House Hotel.

The owners of a Perthshire hotel have competed an £800,000 refurbishment of the venue.

Work at Dunkeld House Hotel has included upgrades to the flagship Atholl and Duchess suites.

As part of the project, three new rooms were also created. That takes Dunkeld House Hotel to a 100-bed venue.

The hotel teamed up with Edinburgh-based interior designer Burns Design on the project.

Plans for lodges at Dunkeld House Hotel

It is the first stage in work to redevelop the hotel, which was acquired last year.

Earlier this year, plans for eight high-end woodland lodges were given the go-ahead despite more than 40 objections to the proposals.

It also plans to expand its leisure and spa facilities and the current restaurant, while adding a new food and beverage offering.

Minimum wage Dunkeld House
Dunkeld House Hotel.

General manager Shane Naylor said: “The key concept behind the refurbishment was to create a modern look yet at the same time retain the tradition here and maintain the beautiful original features of the building itself.”

The project completes the first phase of a wider investment plan for Dunkeld House Hotel, who are now under the same ownership as Crerar Hotels Group, which was acquired by Blantyre Capital and Fairtree Investments in March.

New ‘luxurious’ rooms added

The joint venture between Blantyre and Fairtree also owns Fonab Castle in Pitlochry. It has also outlined plans to invest there.

Chris Wayne-Wills, Crerar Hotels chief executive, added: “We are delighted by the suite development project at Dunkeld.

The work has taken Dunkeld House Hotel to a 100-bed venue. Image: Dunkeld House Hotel.

“The newly refurbished ‘new wing’ rooms cements our efforts in bringing the hotels’ total room capacity to a high-quality standard.

“The high-end conversion of the hotel’s ‘old wing’ offers hotel guests a new, and completely differentiated, sophisticated luxurious accommodation experience at Dunkeld.”

More from Business

HSBC’s revenue also increased by 12.3 billion US dollars (PA)
HSBC reports pre-tax profit of £16.9 billion for the first half of 2023
Food price inflation slowed to its lowest level this year in July amid falling prices for staples such as oils, fish, and breakfast cereals, figures show (Julien Behal/PA)
Food price inflation slows to lowest level this year
Angela Dillon takes Lily, a miniature goldendoodle, for a walk in Folkestone, Kent (PA)
Goldendoodles the UK’s most popular dog, figures suggest
The alcohol duty freeze will come to an end (PA)
PM insists alcohol duty changes will benefit businesses despite tax hikes
The number of Isa millionaires has nearly tripled year-on-year from 1,480 in 2019/2020, figures show (PA)
Number of ‘Isa millionaires’ tops 4,000
The task force will be chaired by Sir Simon Bollom, the former chief executive of Defence Equipment and Support (Alamy/PA)
Task force to focus on building skills in nuclear sector
People facing eviction or repossession in England and Wales are to be given expert legal advice free of charge, the Government said (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Free legal advice aims to help thousands of people facing eviction each year
Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage in his local village near Westerham, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Nigel Farage says Coutts offers to reinstate his accounts amid de-banking row
London’s FTSE 100 has had its best month since April (John Stillwell/PA)
FTSE 100 has best month since April amid inflation easing hopes
Business owner James Gallacher outside the former Beales and McEwens of Perth shop in St John Street. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
New shop to move into former McEwens of Perth building