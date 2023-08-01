New owners invest £800k in Dunkeld House Hotel refurbishment

The owners of a Perthshire hotel have competed an £800,000 refurbishment of the venue.

Work at Dunkeld House Hotel has included upgrades to the flagship Atholl and Duchess suites.

As part of the project, three new rooms were also created. That takes Dunkeld House Hotel to a 100-bed venue.

The hotel teamed up with Edinburgh-based interior designer Burns Design on the project.

Plans for lodges at Dunkeld House Hotel

It is the first stage in work to redevelop the hotel, which was acquired last year.

Earlier this year, plans for eight high-end woodland lodges were given the go-ahead despite more than 40 objections to the proposals.

It also plans to expand its leisure and spa facilities and the current restaurant, while adding a new food and beverage offering.

General manager Shane Naylor said: “The key concept behind the refurbishment was to create a modern look yet at the same time retain the tradition here and maintain the beautiful original features of the building itself.”

The project completes the first phase of a wider investment plan for Dunkeld House Hotel, who are now under the same ownership as Crerar Hotels Group, which was acquired by Blantyre Capital and Fairtree Investments in March.

New ‘luxurious’ rooms added

The joint venture between Blantyre and Fairtree also owns Fonab Castle in Pitlochry. It has also outlined plans to invest there.

Chris Wayne-Wills, Crerar Hotels chief executive, added: “We are delighted by the suite development project at Dunkeld.

“The newly refurbished ‘new wing’ rooms cements our efforts in bringing the hotels’ total room capacity to a high-quality standard.

“The high-end conversion of the hotel’s ‘old wing’ offers hotel guests a new, and completely differentiated, sophisticated luxurious accommodation experience at Dunkeld.”