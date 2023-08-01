Forfar church pop-up shop gives away more than 1,800 pieces of school clothing in FIVE days

Almost 2,000 items of school clothing have been handed out by an Angus church to local parents in just one week during the summer holidays.

Volunteers at St Margaret’s in Forfar say the record high is a clear sign of the cost of living crisis facing local families.

The pop-up project was set up in 2015.

It would usually see around 1,000 donated items – new and second hand – given away during the week or fortnight it opens.

But in five days during July, the total was more than 1,800 pieces of school clothing.

And 933 items were given away by the end of the first day.

Spiralling demand

Muriel Drummond, church convener of mission and outreach, said there has been a significant increase in demand.

“I would say the cost of living crisis is why we’re so busy,” she said.

“It’s an additional group of people that are coming now as well.

“Obviously, mortgages and food prices have gone up and if you’ve got two or three children it’s a lot of money.”

She has been involved with the pop-up shop since it launched and said the emotional impact on parents is massive.

One mum was able to treat her children to a summer day out only because the St Margaret’s pop-up had relieved the financial burden.

Minister started initiative

St Margaret’s minister, the Rev Maggie Hunt, started the initiative in the summer of 2015 after moving to Forfar and struggling to source a school-logo uniform for her daughter.

“When I read an article about a church up north running such a ‘community hand-me-down’ service we decided to try it in Forfar,” she said.

A team of volunteers from the congregation launder, iron and label any second-hand donations.

“It is a community project that not only helps families financially but also reduces good quality clothing that can be reused from going to landfill, making it good for the environment too,” said Maggie.

“It is just wonderful to see the impact that something so simple, so small, can have on a whole community.

She added: “It is really is a missional idea that has helped our whole church look outwards and get involved in whatever way they can – whether that is prayer, offering to do a load of laundry, helping with teas, donating stationery items or being part of the team that manages the incoming and outgoing clothing.”

Maggie estimates it has given away at least 7,000 items of clothing since being set up.

“For me, though, it is about meeting need rather than the numbers,” she said.

“It is seeing parents, grandparents and carers leave with a smile and feeling less worried.

“It is about kids happily showing off their new-to-them clothes and helping themselves to free pencils and rulers.

“And it is happy conversations over a cup of tea about what the ‘saved money’ means in terms of family days out they can now afford.”

How you can help

The initiative operates twice in the summer holidays as well as in January, Easter and October.

It will be open again from August 7 to 11.

Most school uniforms are given away during the summer.

In January and October the pop-up shop offers scarves, gloves and winter boots.

Last year, they also gave away hand-crocheted blankets.

You can help continue the success of the venture.

To volunteer or donate, message the church’s Facebook page, email stmargaretsforfar@gmail.com or visit the church.