Ambitious £45m River Leven regeneration project hits milestone with work about to start

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Ambitious £45m River Leven regeneration project hits milestone with work about to start

The first phase of work between Dunniface crossing and Cameron Bridge will finally start this month.

By Claire Warrender
Sarah Macdonald from Fife Coast and Countryside Trust, Councillor Eugene Clarke and Lynda Gairns from Sepa brave Monday's rain to discuss the River Leven regeneration work..
Sarah Macdonald from Fife Coast and Countryside Trust, Councillor Eugene Clarke and Lynda Gairns from Sepa brave Monday's rain to discuss the work. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Ambitious work to restore the River Leven through Fife to its former glory is finally about to begin.

The multi-million pound project aims to improve the two-mile stretch from Cameron Bridge to Leven.

The first phase of work will take place between Dunniface crossing and Cameron Bridge. Image
The first phase of work will take place between Dunniface crossing and Cameron Bridge. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And it will include paths for walking and cycling, a series of gardens and fishing ponds.

The removal of two dams to allow salmon to travel freely up river for the first time in more than a century is also planned.

The first phase of work is due to start this month and should be complete before the new Levenmouth rail link opens next spring.

It includes the area between Cameron Bridge station and Duniface Crossing point, known locally as Swaines Bridge.

River Leven works will help wildlife

The first spade will hit the ground in the coming weeks as work to create shallow ponds begins.

This well help promote much-needed wet woodland habitat.

And the introduction of some large wood along the riverbanks will provide shelter and habitats for invertebrates, fish and birds.

How the area looks now, top, and an artist's impression of how it will look after the River Leven regeneration
How the area looks now, top, and an artist’s impression of how it will look after the River Leven regeneration project finishes.

New native trees and wetland plants will also be introduced.

The work is being carried out by cbec eco-engineering.

And team leader Alison Wilson warned it would take a while for the improvements to become visible.

“With any project like this, the area may look muddy and stark to begin with until nature takes over and the plants and new habitat have time to develop,” she said.

“The improvements all go towards helping the river function more naturally and create new, important habitats for local wildlife, including fish.”

Work ‘will make a real difference’

Several organisations have been working on the River Leven regeneration project in the background for several years now.

Old industry changed the river over time and placed it under pressure.

However, the new work will remove some of the historic infrastructure to create a more natural environment.

And working with the rail link project will help minimise disruption to the community during the works.

Materials are also being shared between both projects to reduce cost and carbon footprint.

Levenmouth area committee convener Colin Davidson said: “It’s great to see work about to start on site and it will make a real difference.”

More information on the River Leven regeneration project can be found here https://youtu.be/3BSxI-_7kTU

More from Fife

American participants in the New Links youth visit 2023. L-R: Mahamed Ibrahim, Daniela Andrade, Malia Loo, Michael Lowe (chaperone), Alyssa Carter. Image: John Stewart
St Andrews charity hosts golf events for California and Fife young people
Former Fife Council carer Diane Rodger.
Callous Fife council carer stole Morrison's vouchers from vulnerable client for pre-Christmas spending spree
Alex and Edie on the waterslide at Muddy Boots Fife
Our splashing family day out at Muddy Boots waterslide and adventure park in Fife
Artist impression of how the Glenrothes crematorium could look if approved.
First images of how proposed new Glenrothes crematorium could look
General view of main Street Strathkinness where the vehicle was abandoned.
Man, 20, charged with driving offences
John Meechan, 80, died during a climb on Skye (Meechan family/PA)
Family’s tribute to Fife climber who died on Skye mountain
Queensferry Road was closed. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Group in court over Rosyth house fires and drugs charges
Fisher overtook at the bend near Cluny and Strathore Road in Fife. Image: Google.
Careless Fife driver claimed off-duty police officer had been 'brake testing' him
Darren MacDuff. Image: Police Scotland
Concern grows at disappearance of Lochgelly man, 56
Tina and Ross Coventry and son James in front of boats in Methil
Fife fishing boat deliberately sunk could be refloated as couple set up 'substantial' reward…