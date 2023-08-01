Ambitious £45m River Leven regeneration project hits milestone with work about to start

Ambitious work to restore the River Leven through Fife to its former glory is finally about to begin.

The multi-million pound project aims to improve the two-mile stretch from Cameron Bridge to Leven.

And it will include paths for walking and cycling, a series of gardens and fishing ponds.

The removal of two dams to allow salmon to travel freely up river for the first time in more than a century is also planned.

The first phase of work is due to start this month and should be complete before the new Levenmouth rail link opens next spring.

It includes the area between Cameron Bridge station and Duniface Crossing point, known locally as Swaines Bridge.

River Leven works will help wildlife

The first spade will hit the ground in the coming weeks as work to create shallow ponds begins.

This well help promote much-needed wet woodland habitat.

And the introduction of some large wood along the riverbanks will provide shelter and habitats for invertebrates, fish and birds.

New native trees and wetland plants will also be introduced.

The work is being carried out by cbec eco-engineering.

And team leader Alison Wilson warned it would take a while for the improvements to become visible.

“With any project like this, the area may look muddy and stark to begin with until nature takes over and the plants and new habitat have time to develop,” she said.

“The improvements all go towards helping the river function more naturally and create new, important habitats for local wildlife, including fish.”

Work ‘will make a real difference’

Several organisations have been working on the River Leven regeneration project in the background for several years now.

Old industry changed the river over time and placed it under pressure.

However, the new work will remove some of the historic infrastructure to create a more natural environment.

And working with the rail link project will help minimise disruption to the community during the works.

Materials are also being shared between both projects to reduce cost and carbon footprint.

Levenmouth area committee convener Colin Davidson said: “It’s great to see work about to start on site and it will make a real difference.”

More information on the River Leven regeneration project can be found here https://youtu.be/3BSxI-_7kTU