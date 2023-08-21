High demand for robotic mowers boosts Angus firm Gammies

High demand for robotic lawnmowers has led to significant growth for Angus groundcare company Gammies.

The Forfar firm said robotic and automatic equipment as well as battery-powered products are an increasing part of the business.

Robotic mowers, as well as battery-powered products like cordless chainsaws, trimmers and leaf blowers now account for 17% of sales, an increase of over 5% in a year.

Director Les Gammie said: “The groundcare industry has seen a notable shift in recent years towards battery systems from petrol or diesel, and it’s undeniable this is where we’re seeing our fastest growth.

“Similarly the area we’ve seen the largest increase in interest is in robotics.

“Automated machinery and equipment used to be a minor aspect of one person’s job role.

“We now have a three strong sales force entirely dedicated to robotic mowers and expect this team to grow in the coming months.”

Business and residential customers are looking to move away from both diesel and petrol powered engines, he said.

“Robotic mowers have zero emissions, longer service lives and the ability to make lawn-care more accessible and less physically demanding.

“These, and all other battery powered products also reduce carbon emissions and arguably more important for some, provide an alternative to increasingly expensive fuel costs.”

Gammies Live event

The firm, which was established in 1968, is now preparing to hold a showcase event highlighting the latest products this week.

Gammies Live, will take place at Edzell Base, by Brechin, on Wednesday from 9.30am to 7pm.

It is free to attend and will feature talks with industry experts Husqvarna, Stihl, Farmtrac and Toro & Hayter.

The focus will be on the use of GPS, robotics, fleet management and battery-powered tools.

People will have the chance to try out the latest equipment from a variety of manufacturers, speak with brands and watch machine demonstrations.

The event is being held for the first time since 2019, due to Covid.

Gammies began in 1968 when Allan Gammie, an agricultural machinery salesman, purchased an ironmongers and saddlers in Laurencekirk.

As Allan Gammie’s business grew, the focus changed from agricultural machinery to groundcare equipment.

It moved from Laurencekirk to purpose-built premises in Forfar in 2000.

Gammies is featured in the shortlist for this year’s Courier Business Awards, in the Independent Retail category.