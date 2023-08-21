High demand for robotic mowers boosts Angus firm Gammies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
High demand for robotic mowers boosts Angus firm Gammies

The groundcare specialist is preparing to hold ‘Gammies Live’, a demonstration event this week

By Rob McLaren
Director of the Angus firm Les Gammie. Image: Gammies
Director of the Angus firm Les Gammie. Image: Gammies

High demand for robotic lawnmowers has led to significant growth for Angus groundcare company Gammies.

The Forfar firm said robotic and automatic equipment as well as battery-powered products are an increasing part of the business.

Robotic mowers, as well as battery-powered products like cordless chainsaws, trimmers and leaf blowers now account for 17% of sales, an increase of over 5% in a year.

Director Les Gammie said: “The groundcare industry has seen a notable shift in recent years towards battery systems from petrol or diesel, and it’s undeniable this is where we’re seeing our fastest growth.

“Similarly the area we’ve seen the largest increase in interest is in robotics.

 Les Gammie of Forfar equipment seller Gammies with a Raymo. Image: Gammies

“Automated machinery and equipment used to be a minor aspect of one person’s job role.

“We now have a three strong sales force entirely dedicated to robotic mowers and expect this team to grow in the coming months.”

Business and residential customers are looking to move away from both diesel and petrol powered engines, he said.

“Robotic mowers have zero emissions, longer service lives and the ability to make lawn-care more accessible and less physically demanding.

“These, and all other battery powered products also reduce carbon emissions and arguably more important for some, provide an alternative to increasingly expensive fuel costs.”

Gammies Live event

The firm, which was established in 1968, is now preparing to hold a showcase event highlighting the latest products this week.

Gammies Live, will take place at Edzell Base, by Brechin, on Wednesday from 9.30am to 7pm.

It is free to attend and will feature talks with industry experts Husqvarna, Stihl, Farmtrac and Toro & Hayter.

The focus will be on the use of GPS, robotics, fleet management and battery-powered tools.

Guests looking over machines at a previous Gammies Live.
Gammies Live will have more than 25 manufacturers showcasing machinery.

People will have the chance to try out the latest equipment from a variety of manufacturers, speak with brands and watch machine demonstrations.

The event is being held for the first time since 2019, due to Covid.

Gammies began in 1968 when Allan Gammie, an agricultural machinery salesman, purchased an ironmongers and saddlers in Laurencekirk.

As Allan Gammie’s business grew, the focus changed from agricultural machinery to groundcare equipment.

It moved from Laurencekirk to purpose-built premises in Forfar in 2000.

Gammies is featured in the shortlist for this year’s Courier Business Awards, in the Independent Retail category.

