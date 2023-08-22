Shock at closure of Kinross cashmere shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shock at closure of Kinross cashmere shop

Despite the Cashmere store closure, the Todd and Duncan factory has plans for growth.

By Gavin Harper
The Cashmere at Lochleven shop run by Todd & Duncan is to close. Image: Google Maps.
A shop run by Kinross cashmere firm Todd and Duncan has announced it is to close.

Todd and Duncan dyes and spins cashmere and lambswool yarns for some well-known names in high fashion.

It also runs the Cashmere at Lochleven store, located in the factory’s footprint. The shop will close by the end of next month.

Todd and Duncan boss explains store closure

Managing director Bruce Cameron said: “We’re going through the same pain as a lot of companies at the moment.

“It was performing well pre-Covid but we haven’t got back up to where we were before.

“Unfortunately that is why we’ve come to this decision.”

Mr Cameron said three full-time employees impacted by the shop closure have all been offered roles elsewhere in the business.

He said two of three part-time workers have found alternative employment, while another is preparing to move away for university.

Mr Cameron said a consultation period with staff is ongoing.

Plans to invest in Kinross factory

Mr Cameron said despite the store closure, the Todd and Duncan factory has plans for growth.

He adds: “We’ve got ambitious plans for upgrades and increasing the capacity.

“I’ve been here a number of years and I’ve been through some dark and difficult times.

Cashmere wool being spun onto reels and being put through the manufacturing process. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“We’ve come out of that and the business has performed well since we’ve come out of Covid and that looks like it’s going to continue.

“We’ve got a very supportive parent company who have a long-term vision. They have invested well, and the plan is that is just the start.”

Customers react to cashmere shop closing

Customers also expressed their disappointment at the impending closure.

Connie Weir said she was “so sorry” to hear the news.

She added: “The shop is beautiful and I’ve got many lovely items from purchases over the years. You’ll be missed in the community.”

There are plans for investment in the Todd and Duncan factory despite the impending closure of the mill shop. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Pamela Hunter added: “I love your shop just wish I’d lived closer to come in. Will miss you and your gorgeous cashmere.”

Marie Malcolm said: “So sorry about this could always get lovely cards gifts and cashmere staff were all so lovely good luck ladies.”

And Pauline Sharp said it was “sad news” for the staff affected, and for Kinross.

Cashmere firm boss warned of ‘challenges’

Todd and Duncan was badly affected during the pandemic. The company saw its sales drop 25% in 2020.

However it responded well and accounts for the year to December 2021 showed turnover of £23.9 million, and a pre-tax profit of £1.2m.

But then managing director Iain Cormack, who retired recently, last year warned of “significant challenges” ahead due to inflation and rising energy bill costs.

However, Mr Cameron – who replaced Mr Cormack as boss of the Kinross firm this month – said it has performed well.

Mr Cameron said: “We’re competing with Italian companies and they are benefiting from better energy rates than we are.

“Inflation there is not quite as high as in the UK, but while we seem to be a bit worse off in that way, we’re doing OK.

“We’re having a good year and the customer base we focus on is still performing well and continuing to talk growth in the future years.”

Conversation