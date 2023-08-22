The independent school open day aiming to open minds

If a private education is something you might consider for your child, then the upcoming open morning at The High School of Dundee is the perfect way to help inform your decision.

Giving an insight into the aims, ethos and learning environment at Dundee High, Rector Lise Hudson is keen to welcome parents and children for a fun, interactive and informative morning.

As a parent, you want to know you are making the right choices for your children. To do so, it’s always important to consider all the options available. The aim of the upcoming open morning at The High School of Dundee is to help you do just that.

However, Lise Hudson, Rector of the Dundee school since 2020, doesn’t want to ‘sell’ the school to parents. Instead, she’s simply asking parents to keep an open mind during the open morning, as it may be very different to pre-conceived ideas people often have about private education.

Choice and opportunity

So, what is the benefit of an independent education? Mrs Hudson believes the answer is quite simple: “The real benefit is choice – choice and opportunity.

“When parents make the choice to invest in an education for their children – and that’s what it is, an investment – they are buying into an environment where opportunities will be available for their children to find the things that make them tick, engage them in their learning and to develop skills for life.”

As an independent school, The High School of Dundee is able to shape the curriculum to meet the needs and aspirations of its young people. Complimenting this is their focus on responding to the pastoral needs of all its pupils, both holistically and individually.

The High School of Dundee prioritises the needs of each pupil and is committed to building positive relationships in partnership with parents. This is critical to successful outcomes for all pupils.

Mrs Hudson explains: “The child is a centre of everything that we do. Our aim is to try and create an environment around the child that focusses on what motivates and interests them, and where their talents lie. We instil a culture of excellence built on our core values, where it is cool to learn, failure is seen as a route to success and kindness is at the heart of everything.”

A chance to ask staff and pupils questions

Located in the centre of the city, The High School of Dundee has historic roots dating back to 1239. The main building with its distinctive Doric columns was completed in 1834 and lends an impressive facade to the school.

However, Mrs Hudson urges prospective parents and pupils not to let the imposing exterior lead to any assumptions about the environment and culture on the inside.

Mrs Hudson says: “We are a community that aspires to have a positive influence on the world without any sense of entitlement or arrogance. This, along with the friendships and connections made for life are the hallmark of an HSD education.

“At the open day we want people to come in, have a look and ask us questions. We don’t want people to be intimidated or think that there will be any sense of obligation if you come across the door.

“We want to display the fantastic education and learning experience that we have here, and our young people will be the ones articulating that.

“After all, they are the best people to tell prospective parents and pupils exactly what our school is like, and why you should consider joining The High School of Dundee family and being part of our exciting future!”

The High School of Dundee Open Morning

The open morning will take place at 9am on Saturday September 16 at The High School of Dundee.

It is not essential to register in order to attend the event. However, pre-registration will help ensure your visit can be tailored to your family specifically.

Children are welcome to attend along with their parents and a creche will be available to care for young children if required.

Find out more and register for The High School of Dundee open morning event.