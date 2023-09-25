From redundancy threat to thriving Dundee business for former McGill workers

Last summer, Dundee firm McGill collapsed for the second time, but two workers took on part of the business and it is now thriving.

Dozens of staff were made redundant when the business entered administration a little over three years after it was rescued by Dundee businessman Graeme Carling.

Shortly before the firm’s most recent demise, two long-serving employees decided they wanted to take on part of the business.

Billy Robertson, who was head of McGill’s fire and security division, and chief estimator Euan Borland, acquired the fire and security side of the business.

‘It just made sense’

Billy, who worked with McGill for about 25 years, said: “We bought it just before it went into administration with the help of Simon Gillie from SPG Fire & Security.

“That’s where SPG Integrated came from. It just made sense for us to go and buy it out.”

Billy said by Christmas last year, the contracts that had been established with the business under the McGill name were novated, or transferred, to the new firm.

Just over a year on from its formation, the company is thriving. Its headcount has doubled to 10 and SPG Integrated has opened new Dundee offices.

The new Dundee office at Prospect House Business Centre which he says has been a “huge” benefit.

Billy said the collapse of McGill has not had a negative impact on the new business.

He believes this is down to the strength of the relationships he and Euan have built up over their years in the industry.

“We worked with McGill for a long time, but we had built up really good relationships with our clients.

“I think it’s testament to those relationships that we were able to novate everything across.”

Future plans for former McGill business

The firm specialises in installing a range of products from warden/nurse call systems to access control.

Billy said the firm is already looking to expand the services it offers.

He said: “We’re very pleased with where the business has got to in a short space of time.

“We’re in a really good position now – far better than we thought we would be.

“We have contracts with councils and housing associations that still have four or five years to go.

“And we’re looking to branch out to things like fire alarms and intruder alarms. That has allowed us to take on more people.

Billy wants to continue to grow the firm, which may lead to more jobs being created.

“We’ve got some long-term contracts which gives us a really good base.

“We are already pushed work-wise but we need to watch how we grow and be careful. We need to grow proportionately.”