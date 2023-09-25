From redundancy threat to thriving Dundee business for former McGill workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

From redundancy threat to thriving Dundee business for former McGill workers

Faced with redundancy, two long-standing McGill workers struck a deal for part of the business.

By Gavin Harper
Billy Robertson now runs SPG Integrated, which he bought from McGill shortly before the Dundee firm collapsed last year.
Billy Robertson now runs SPG Integrated, which he bought from McGill shortly before its collapse last year. Image: Kim Cessford/ DC Thomson.

Last summer, Dundee firm McGill collapsed for the second time, but two workers took on part of the business and it is now thriving.

Dozens of staff were made redundant when the business entered administration a little over three years after it was rescued by Dundee businessman Graeme Carling.

Shortly before the firm’s most recent demise, two long-serving employees decided they wanted to take on part of the business.

Billy Robertson, who was head of McGill’s fire and security division, and chief estimator Euan Borland, acquired the fire and security side of the business.

‘It just made sense’

Billy, who worked with McGill for about 25 years, said: “We bought it just before it went into administration with the help of Simon Gillie from SPG Fire & Security.

“That’s where SPG Integrated came from. It just made sense for us to go and buy it out.”

Billy said by Christmas last year, the contracts that had been established with the business under the McGill name were novated, or transferred, to the new firm.

Billy Robertson, who worked with McGill for about 25 years.
Billy Robertson, who worked with McGill for about 25 years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Just over a year on from its formation, the company is thriving. Its headcount has doubled to 10 and SPG Integrated has opened new Dundee offices.

The new Dundee office at Prospect House Business Centre which he says has been a “huge” benefit.

Billy said the collapse of McGill has not had a negative impact on the new business.

He believes this is down to the strength of the relationships he and Euan have built up over their years in the industry.

“We worked with McGill for a long time, but we had built up really good relationships with our clients.

“I think it’s testament to those relationships that we were able to novate everything across.”

Future plans for former McGill business

The firm specialises in installing a range of products from warden/nurse call systems to access control.

Billy said the firm is already looking to expand the services it offers.

He said: “We’re very pleased with where the business has got to in a short space of time.

“We’re in a really good position now – far better than we thought we would be.

The business has opened Dundee office at Prospect House at Dundee Technology Park.
The business has opened Dundee office at Prospect House at Dundee Technology Park. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“We have contracts with councils and housing associations that still have four or five years to go.

“And we’re looking to branch out to things like fire alarms and intruder alarms. That has allowed us to take on more people.

Billy wants to continue to grow the firm, which may lead to more jobs being created.

“We’ve got some long-term contracts which gives us a really good base.

“We are already pushed work-wise but we need to watch how we grow and be careful. We need to grow proportionately.”

More from Business

Industrial action has been ongoing since December 2022 (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
NHS appointments cancelled during strike action to ‘surpass one million’
Two-fifths of people who rent or have a mortgage would feel uncomfortable about discussing their finances and budget pressures with their lender or landlord, a survey from StepChange indicates (Joe Giddens/PA)
Two-fifths ‘uncomfortable discussing finances with mortgage lender or landlord’
Industry experts said there had been ‘a paradigm shift in how we view work and retirement’ (David Davies/PA)
Number of older people in part-time work ‘at record levels after Covid setback’
The Government-owned British Business Bank has revealed it swung to a loss of more than £147 million last year (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
British Business Bank says ‘social benefit’ is high as it swings to yearly loss
Airlie Green Low Energy Homes.
How cutting-edge low energy homes have 'enhanced' Perthshire town
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is reportedly considering cutting inheritance tax (Justin Tallis/PA)
Sunak reportedly considering inheritance tax cut
Bliss Beds is opening in the former McEwens of Perth. Image: Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
New store to open in former McEwens of Perth building following six-figure investment
UK holidaymakers planning winter sun holidays will pay less for tourist items in the vast majority of destinations compared with a year ago, new figures show (Alamy/PA)
Strength of sterling boosts spending power on Far East holidays
Work has been under way within the pensions industry for several years to develop dashboards (Yui Mok/PA)
Standard Life confirms plans for pensions dashboard
MPs called for the Warm Home Discount to be extended to help those struggling with energy bills the most (Peter Byrne/PA)
Government ‘should support households struggling with energy bills’ this winter

Conversation