‘I’m gobsmacked’: Dundee worker wins Dubai holiday after being named employee of the year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Dundee worker has described the moment he found out he’s won a holiday to Dubai after being named employee of the year.

The workplace competition was run by United Capital, which owns Dundee construction services firm McGill.

It asked for nominees who aligned with the group’s values of being relentless, ambitious, committed and entrepreneurial.

Billy Robertson has worked for McGill for three decades but was too shy to put himself forward.

However, unbeknownst to Billy, who heads up the firm’s fire and security team, he was nominated by several colleagues.

The announcement was made in an online presentation by United Capital owner Graeme Carling.

‘Gobsmacked’ to win holiday

Billy and his wife Nicky, who live in Monifieth, will enjoy an all-expenses paid week-long trip to Dubai next month.

“I never even gave winning a second thought,” the 56-year-old said.

“I was gobsmacked when I heard my name be called as employee of the year, because there are plenty of colleagues who deserve it just as much as me.

“To be honest I found it quite embarrassing – Graeme was talking about me for about five minutes.

“I’ve always had a passion for what I do and I work long hours because I love to see the firm keep growing.”

Billy said his wife Nicky, a nursery teacher, is busy preparing a list of all the attractions to see. The couple will also be provided with spending money.

During the week, Billy will also attend the United Capital annual conference.

30 years with McGill

The announcement came almost 30 years to the day since he joined McGill as a security engineer.

His employment was broken for a few weeks after the company entered administration three years ago.

“I was kept on for a few weeks after the sudden administration,” Billy said.

“Then I looked after Fife Council contracts off my own back until there was a new owner. It was sheltered housing contracts so I couldn’t leave them in the lurch.

“The growth of the company since Graeme bought it has been amazing to watch.

“The security team has gone from two guys to 14 and now we’re regularly winning multi-million pound contracts.

“To be recognised for simply doing your job is amazing.

“It’s been a long hard three years for all of us so it will be great to take a break with my wife.”

Four winners to attend Dubai conference

The competition attracted more than than 40 nominations from the 600-strong United Capital workforce.

The group also includes Alliance Electrical, Saltire Facilities Management, The McDougall Group and Cupar-based Kingdom Gas Services.

The board read through the nominations to select the winners.

Other winners were:

United Capital rising star award – Nicola Barr, Saltire Facilities Management

McGill apprentice of the year – Ryan Bisset

Saltire apprentice of the year – Jack Boyd

Company boss Graeme said: “The board and I couldn’t be more pleased to announce our very deserving group of winners.

“We look forward to congratulating them in person, as well as hearing their fresh ideas, at our conference next month.”