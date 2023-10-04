Law firm opens new office and adds staff after ‘remarkable’ year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Law firm opens new office and adds staff after ‘remarkable’ year

The firm said the new premises will act as a "one-stop-shop" for all property-related legal matters.

By Gavin Harper
The Macnabs team outside its Kinnoull Street property hub. Image: Macnabs.
The Macnabs team outside its Kinnoull Street property hub. Image: Macnabs.

Law firm Macnabs has hailed the opening of a new property hub in Perth as a “significant milestone” for the business.

The business has opened its new office on Kinnoull Street in the Fair City.

It will act as a “one-stop-shop” for clients’ property-related legal needs, the firm said.

The new office will also offer a wide range of complementary property-related services. These include estate agency and financial and mortgage advice.

The company has increased its property team’s headcount by three in the past year, including property solicitor Rachel Scanlon who joined the team last month.

The firm did not say how much it had invested in opening the new office.

Macnabs will retain its existing office at Barossa Place.

Macnabs opens new Perth property hub after ‘remarkable’ year

Stewart Baillie, a partner at Macnabs, said the expansion comes after a “remarkable” year.

He said: “We experienced a surge in demand for our property legal services, resulting in a doubling of our fee income.

“In response to this growth and in our ongoing commitment to excellence, we recruited a number of new staff.”

Macnabs is retaining its premises on Barossa Place. Image: Google Maps.

Mr Baillie, who is head of the property team, said the new office and staff, would allow the firm to continue to support its clients.

He added: “We are excited to have a new space in Perth dedicated solely to property services.

“Our new property hub office in Perth provides us with the space and resources to continue serving our clients effectively and delivering tailored solutions to their property legal challenges.”

Macnabs has been advising the people of Perthshire and beyond since 1880.

The firm covers areas such as commercial, employment and family law, as well as wills, trusts and estates.

As well as its two offices in Perth, the firm also has premises in Blairgowrie, Pitlochry and Bridge of Allan, which it opened two years ago. It has six partners and a total of 44 staff.

Mr Baillie added: “Our commitment to delivering exceptional legal services remains unwavering.

“We look forward to building lasting relationships with clients in the Perth area.”

 

More from Business

How the foodhall area in the new Dundee M&S is expected to look once work is completed
£5m of work planned as new Dundee M&S store takes step forward
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty on stage after he delivered his keynote speech (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
‘Radical’ Sunak cuts HS2, pledges A-level reforms and stubs out cigarettes
HS2 Ltd has been stripped of responsibility for Euston station in central London (HS2/PA)
Rishi Sunak strips HS2 bosses of responsibility for Euston
Rishi Sunak announced a crackdown on smoking in his conference speech (PA)
Sunak announces crackdown on smoking
A seller offers merchandise using live streaming at a store in the Tanah Abang textile market in Jakarta (AP)
TikTok ends retail business in Indonesia after ban on social media shopping
HS2 contractors continue works approaching a newly replaced section of the Aylsebury to Princes Risborough branch line track (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Sunak axes HS2 to Manchester because ‘facts have changed’ and costs doubled
Shares in Scandinavian Airlines dropped more than 90% on Wednesday (Scanpix via AP)
Shares in Scandinavian Airlines plunge after rescue deal announced
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivering his conference speech (Danny Lawson/PA)
Sunak presents himself as man to deliver ‘difficult’ political change
UK government bond yields have jumped to their highest level since 1998 amid a global bond rout (Alamy/PA)
UK 30-year borrowing costs hit highest since 1998 amid global bond rout
Some 65 miles of HS2 tunnels are being created between London and the West Midlands (Joe Giddens/PA)
HS2 railway line: Key numbers

Conversation