Law firm opens new office and adds staff after ‘remarkable’ year

Law firm Macnabs has hailed the opening of a new property hub in Perth as a “significant milestone” for the business.

The business has opened its new office on Kinnoull Street in the Fair City.

It will act as a “one-stop-shop” for clients’ property-related legal needs, the firm said.

The new office will also offer a wide range of complementary property-related services. These include estate agency and financial and mortgage advice.

The company has increased its property team’s headcount by three in the past year, including property solicitor Rachel Scanlon who joined the team last month.

The firm did not say how much it had invested in opening the new office.

Macnabs will retain its existing office at Barossa Place.

Macnabs opens new Perth property hub after ‘remarkable’ year

Stewart Baillie, a partner at Macnabs, said the expansion comes after a “remarkable” year.

He said: “We experienced a surge in demand for our property legal services, resulting in a doubling of our fee income.

“In response to this growth and in our ongoing commitment to excellence, we recruited a number of new staff.”

Mr Baillie, who is head of the property team, said the new office and staff, would allow the firm to continue to support its clients.

He added: “We are excited to have a new space in Perth dedicated solely to property services.

“Our new property hub office in Perth provides us with the space and resources to continue serving our clients effectively and delivering tailored solutions to their property legal challenges.”

Macnabs has been advising the people of Perthshire and beyond since 1880.

The firm covers areas such as commercial, employment and family law, as well as wills, trusts and estates.

As well as its two offices in Perth, the firm also has premises in Blairgowrie, Pitlochry and Bridge of Allan, which it opened two years ago. It has six partners and a total of 44 staff.

Mr Baillie added: “Our commitment to delivering exceptional legal services remains unwavering.

“We look forward to building lasting relationships with clients in the Perth area.”