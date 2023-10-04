Connor O’Riordan in Scotland under-21 snub as ex-Raith Rovers star opts for Ireland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Connor O’Riordan in Scotland under-21 snub as ex-Raith Rovers star opts for Ireland

The former Stark's Park loanee has opted to represent Ireland over Scotland.

By Craig Cairns
Former Raith Rovers defender Connor O'Riordan has withdrawn from the Scotland under-21s. Image: SNS.
Former Raith Rovers defender Connor O'Riordan has withdrawn from the Scotland under-21s. Image: SNS.

Ex-Raith Rovers loan star Connor O’Riordan has pulled out of the Scotland under-21 squad to represent Ireland.

The Crewe Alexandra defender was called up on Monday by young Scots boss Scot Gemmill, despite having already been capped by Ireland’s under-21s.

The former Stark’s Park loanee had reportedly indicated a willingness to represent Scotland at international level.

Connor O’Riordan (right) in battling mode during his time with Raith Rovers. Image: SNS

However, the sought-after 19-year-old has now decided to withdraw from the SFA’s set-up and commit his future to Ireland.

O’Riordan, who was born and raised in Crewe, qualifies for both Scotland and Ireland through family connections.

The defender made 21 appearances for Rovers last season before being recalled by Crewe in late December.

He went on to make 18 appearances for Alexandria in the second half of the season, notching three goals, and coming to the attention of both the Irish and Scottish Football Associations.

