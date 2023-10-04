Connor O’Riordan in Scotland under-21 snub as ex-Raith Rovers star opts for Ireland

Ex-Raith Rovers loan star Connor O’Riordan has pulled out of the Scotland under-21 squad to represent Ireland.

The Crewe Alexandra defender was called up on Monday by young Scots boss Scot Gemmill, despite having already been capped by Ireland’s under-21s.

The former Stark’s Park loanee had reportedly indicated a willingness to represent Scotland at international level.

However, the sought-after 19-year-old has now decided to withdraw from the SFA’s set-up and commit his future to Ireland.

O’Riordan, who was born and raised in Crewe, qualifies for both Scotland and Ireland through family connections.

The defender made 21 appearances for Rovers last season before being recalled by Crewe in late December.

He went on to make 18 appearances for Alexandria in the second half of the season, notching three goals, and coming to the attention of both the Irish and Scottish Football Associations.