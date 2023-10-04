Dundee to stay at Dens Park until new stadium complete reveals John Nelms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee to stay at Dens Park until new stadium complete reveals John Nelms

Dark Blues chief rules out groundsharing following Dens purchase.

By George Cran
Dens Park, home of Dundee FC. Image: SNS
Dens Park, home of Dundee FC. Image: SNS

Dundee will continue to play their home games at Dens Park until their new stadium is completed at Camperdown Park.

Dens Park managing director John Nelms revealed this afternoon plans over the move to a fresh new complex had changed.

Back in 2021, Courier Sport revealed the club’s plan at that time to buy back Dens Park and then sell it to help finance the building of their new home.

In between leaving their home since 1899 and the new ground being ready, the idea of a groundshare at somewhere like St Johnstone had been considered.

However, almost two years on Nelms revealed the “economic environment” had changed and, right now, there will be no need to groundshare.

Vision

That’s after club owner Tim Keyes and Nelms, through the company Dark Blue Property Holdings, bought Dens Park from local businessman John Bennett.

How a Dundee FC stadium at Camperdown might look. Image: LJRH Architects.

A “significant step” in their plans to move to Camperdown Park.

Nelms told the press: “It’s a good day for Dundee Football Club.

“Dark Blue Property Holdings, Tim and I, purchased the stadium – it’s the next step in a whole series of steps we have to take in order to have our vision of a new stadium for Dundee Football Club and the city in place.

“Now having the stadium and the lease that comes with that stadium (Dens Park) we are able to maneouver much easier.”

Continue

The club aim to have their planning permission application submitted by the end of this calendar year.

But what does the purchase of Dens mean for the club and the club’s home for the past 124 years?

Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms.
Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms. Image: SNS

“Right now it’s about maintaining the stadium (Dens Park) until the other stadium is built,” he added.

“I’m not sure it’s a good financial plan to own two stadiums! But that’s where we are at, at the moment.

“We will continue to play at Dens and continue to keep it up and running, the best we can.”

‘Last ball kicked at Dens…’

So, no redevelopment?

“At this moment in time, no,” Nelms added.

“Before we said we might, I repeat might, have to play at a different facility. The economic environment at that time posed that we might have to sell Dens in order to have the funding to build the new stadium.

“At this point in time, that’s not the case.

“The idea is we would kick the last ball at Dens, the very next kick would be at the new stadium.

“But we’ve been working at this since 2016 and things have changed multiple times.

“We will continue to take the steps we need to to make the football club better and better.”

More from Dundee FC

Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms (left) have bought Dens Park from John Bennett. Images: SNS/DC Thomson
Dens deal timeline: How Dundee's historic home finally ended up in club owners' hands
Owen Beck has been a standout for Dundee this season. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Owen Beck says Dundee move is a 'massive reason' behind dream Wales call-up
Dundee's Antonio Portales takes a moment before kick-off at Hibs. Image: SNS
Dundee's Mexican defender Antonio Portales 'attacked' knee injury rehab
Dundee owners Tim Keyes and John Nelms.
Dundee owners confirm Dens Park purchase as they hail 'significant step' in new stadium…
Scott Tiffoney in action for Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee could welcome back injured pair Scott Tiffoney and Jordan McGhee for crunch Ross…
Dundee manager Tony Docherty. Image: SNS
Dundee players 'in a good place' says boss Tony Docherty as he hails international…
Dundee FC v Hibs at the weekend
LEE WILKIE: Dundee's approach earned them stroke of luck at Hibs - turn it…
Giovanni Di Stefano after being unveiled at Dens Park in 2003.
Controversial ex-Dundee FC director Giovanni Di Stefano plans 'warts and all' film about his…
Dundee's Josh Mulligan has been called up by Scot Gemmill. Image: SNS
Dundee and Dundee United trio called up for Scotland U/21 double header
Dundee's Owen Beck saving a goal from going in.
4 Dundee talking points from Hibs draw as Dee join Aston Villa in key…

Conversation