Fife firm’s ‘exceptionally strong’ year sees sales pass £100 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife firm’s ‘exceptionally strong’ year sees sales pass £100 million

Despite the encouraging results for 2022, the business has seen a reduction in work this year and made a number of redundancies.

By Gavin Harper
Leviton's Glenrothes site. Image: Leviton.
Leviton's Glenrothes site. Image: Leviton.

The boss of a Fife cabling firm has hailed an “exceptionally strong” year for the business as it recorded sales of more than £100 million.

Leviton, based at Viewfield Industrial Estate in Glenrothes, produces high-speed copper and fibre-based cable and connectivity systems for IT and data communications.

Newly filed accounts for Leviton Manufacturing UK show it recorded turnover of £100.7m for the year to December 2022 – a notable increase from the 2021 figure of £89.3m.

Pre-tax profits also soared, to £5.3m for the reporting period, up from £1.6m the year before.

Leviton enjoys ‘exceptionally strong’ year

Managing director Iain Wilkie said: “2022 was an exceptionally strong year for the business.

“I thank our team for delivering the highest sales for the UK company in more than 20 years.

“Our business continues to operate in an exciting technology sector and our focus on developing innovative new products has helped Leviton become one of the market’s leading global players.”

An impression of how the solar panels may look.

Mr Wilkie said the firm had made significant investments in the Glenrothes site, which marked its 50th anniversary last year.

It has spent a multi-million-pound sum on new production equipment, and a six-figure amount on a huge solar panel installation.

The solar panel project at Glenrothes is part of Leviton’s sustainability programme.

It wants to achieve company-wide carbon neutrality by 2030. The firm also has an ambition to achieve net-zero carbon by 2050.

Challenges during 2023 for Leviton

While the results showed the firm enjoyed a strong 2022, Mr Wilkie said the current financial year has been more challenging.

In May this year, Leviton sold its factory at Leigh, near Manchester, to Swedish-based Amokabel Group.

The factory produced niche cables for automotive, defence and industrial applications.

Mr Wilkie said: “The products and applications were not aligned to Leviton’s core network solutions markets. This was a great opportunity for this site to grow as part of Amokabel.”

Leviton in Glenrothes. Image: Leviton.

Reflecting on the challenges of the year, the managing director said there had been a softening in demand globally, with companies tightening projects amid economic uncertainty.

Mr Wilkie added: “This has resulted in lower production volumes and, sadly, the need for some redundancies.”

Leviton’s Fife site ‘well positioned’

However, he said the firm remained optimistic about the long-term future.

He continued: “Leviton remains optimistic and sees this short-term slowdown against the backdrop of an industry that will continue to grow significantly in the decades ahead.

“Communication networks play an ever-present role in every aspect of our lives, connecting schools, hospitals, offices, airports, banks and almost everything we do – not to mention the vast data centres that allow us to shop and be entertained from the comfort of our own homes. The data revolution has transformed our lives.

“Leviton’s Glenrothes site is well positioned to benefit from the continued need for advanced cabling systems to support those vital high-speed connections.”

More from Business

Scenes for The Crown were filmed at St Andrews. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
The Crown and Outlander productions bring £5.4m boost to Tayside and Fife
Archie and June Bennett, owners of Auchavan Estate. Image: Heartland Media and PR.
Angus estate transformed by US expert's seven-figure investment
The Macnabs team outside its Kinnoull Street property hub. Image: Macnabs.
Law firm opens new office and adds staff after 'remarkable' year
How the foodhall area in the new Dundee M&S is expected to look once work is completed
£5m of work planned as new Dundee M&S store takes step forward
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty on stage after he delivered his keynote speech (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
‘Radical’ Sunak cuts HS2, pledges A-level reforms and stubs out cigarettes
HS2 Ltd has been stripped of responsibility for Euston station in central London (HS2/PA)
Rishi Sunak strips HS2 bosses of responsibility for Euston
Rishi Sunak announced a crackdown on smoking in his conference speech (PA)
Sunak announces crackdown on smoking
A seller offers merchandise using live streaming at a store in the Tanah Abang textile market in Jakarta (AP)
TikTok ends retail business in Indonesia after ban on social media shopping
HS2 contractors continue works approaching a newly replaced section of the Aylsebury to Princes Risborough branch line track (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Sunak axes HS2 to Manchester because ‘facts have changed’ and costs doubled
Shares in Scandinavian Airlines dropped more than 90% on Wednesday (Scanpix via AP)
Shares in Scandinavian Airlines plunge after rescue deal announced