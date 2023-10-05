Fife barber enjoys ‘mind blowing experience’ at Swiss music festival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife barber enjoys ‘mind blowing experience’ at Swiss music festival

Britain's Got Talent star Cammy Barnes, from Methil, sang Auld Lang Syne in front of a sold out crowd at the World Band Festival in Luzern

By Michael Alexander
Cammy Barnes singing in Switzerland. Image: Cammy Barnes
Fife’s singing barber Cammy Barnes overcame a lost bags “disaster” to perform at a prestigious international music festival in Switzerland.

The 32-year-old Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo veteran, who runs Barney’s Barbershops in Methil and Anstruther, sang Auld Lang Syne in front of a sold out crowd at the World Band Festival in Luzern.

After an “absolute disaster” with EasyJet which resulted in his bags not arriving, Cammy revealed that Swiss clothes shop Centralhof Herrenmode sorted him out with some clothes, allowing him to look the part when he played with the Christoph Walter Orchestra.

“Playing such a large prestigious venue in Switzerland in front of a sold out crowd at the world big band festival really was a mind blowing experience for me,” Cammy told The Courier.

“It felt like a proper milestone and I loved that I was the only Scottish person there.”

Cammy Barnes is having a busy year

In June, the singer from Methil left Scotland proud with his rendition of classic hit ‘Caledonia’ in the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent.

The singer revealed the birth of his daughter Bonnie had inspired him to chase his dream by entering the show.

But ITV viewers were left gutted when he just lost out on a place in the final by the skin of his teeth.

Cammy hasn’t let his departure from the show hold him back, however.

In August he shot to number one in the UK iTunes charts with his single, Bonnie’s Song.

Where else has Cammy Barnes performed over the years?

No stranger to big occasions, Cammy toured the world with the Red Hot Chilli Pipers and made his theatre debut in Black Watch for the National Theatre of Scotland in 2010.

He also reached number one in the World Music iTunes charts with his debut solo single in 2019.

Last year he told The Courier how performing at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo had “ticked every box”.

Fife-raised piper Cammy Barnes performs at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2022

The former Kirkland High School pupil took to the Edinburgh Castle Esplanade as part of Electro Pipes.

The specially created tattoo super group blended the traditional instrument of the bagpipe with modern, electronic music, mixed with state-of-the-art projection and lighting.

Cammy, who learned to play bagpipes “from the moment he could walk”, described the performance as a “proper showstopper”.

But while Cammy enjoyed the “amazing buzz”, he laughed that he “trumped” his dad Robert who performed as the solo piper at the tattoo years ago while serving with the Queen’s Own Highlanders.

That’s because Cammy also had the privilege of singing the Skipinnish song Walking on the Waves.

Did Cammy Barnes ever consider joining the Army?

Cammy, who trained at the Aberdeen City Music School and the National Centre of Excellence, Plockton, considered joining the army.

But as his application progressed, he secured a job with the second cast of the National Theatre of Scotland’s Black Watch theatre show.

Cammy Barnes with members of the Scotland Rugby team in May. Image: Cammy Barnes

Instead of becoming a soldier, he pretended to be one – playing the role of 18 year-old squaddie Macca.

Cammy, whose grandfather served in the Black Watch, toured the world with the acclaimed show.

A big rugby fan who goes to most of the Scotland games, Cammy says that if he didn’t play the bagpipes, he’d probably play rugby.

But he’s too scared of breaking his hands!

