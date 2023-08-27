Fife singer Cammy Barnes shoots to number 1 in iTunes Charts

Fife singer Cammy Barnes has shot to number one in the United Kingdom iTunes charts with his latest single, Bonnie’s Song.

The Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist released the song on Friday and has beaten Miley Cyrus, Calvin Harris and Sam Smith to the top spot.

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, the singer-songwriter thanked fans for their support after climbing to number one within 24 hours.

WE DID IT! WE DID IT! WE DID IT! 24hours – iTunes number 1 ✅ #CammyArmy Thank You ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WR9N8hn1vf — 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐦𝐲 𝐁𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐬 (@iamcammybarnes) August 26, 2023

The Methil singer previously wowed judges on Britain’s Got Talent and said it was the birth of his daughter that motivated him to chase his dream.

His daughter Bonnie is also the inspiration behind his latest release.

Cammy Barnes tour will follow iTunes Charts success

The musician will embark on a UK tour in September, beginning in Manchester on September 1.

He will also play at venues in Birmingham and London before heading back to Scotland for gigs in Dunfermline, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Glasgow.

Additionally, Cammy will play at the Academy 2 in Dublin.

Cammy is a barber to trade and owns shops in Leven and Anstruther.

Earlier this year, the emerging star chopped the hair of the Scottish rugby team less than 24 hours before he sang on the Murrayfield turf ahead of Scotland’s Six Nations clash with Italy.