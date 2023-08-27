Fisher and Donaldson fudge doughnut stars in St Andrews beach proposal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fisher and Donaldson fudge doughnut stars in St Andrews beach proposal

The happy couple are planning to feed guests fudge doughnuts at their wedding next August.

By Andrew Robson
Lewis Neill and Christie Paterson got engaged with the help of a fudge doughnut. Image: Lewis Neill

The iconic Fisher and Donaldson fudge doughnut played a starring role when a couple got engaged on St Andrews beach.

Lewis Neill proposed to his now fiancée Christie Paterson using a giant fudge doughnut from the Fife bakers.

The couple, who live in Glasgow and have been together for eight years, have fond memories of visiting St Andrews and enjoying the famous cakes and now have a special connection to the bakery.

Lewis and Christie both share a special connection with Fisher & Donaldson.
The couple share a special connection with St Andrews. Image: Lewis Neill

Lewis, 30, says he thought the giant fudge doughnut would be the perfect addition to his St Andrews proposal plans.

He said: “Getting a box of cakes and eating them on the beach is always a highlight of our trip.

“So when I saw that Fisher and Donaldson made giant fudge doughnuts, I knew I had to include one somehow.”

‘Slightly hilarious’ fudge doughnut proposal

Christie, who moved to the east coast for university after growing up in Inverness, suspected Lewis was up to something when he booked a stay at the Fairmount Hotel, but she did not see the giant fudge doughnut proposal coming.

The 29-year-old said: “I definitely wasn’t expecting such an original, delicious and slightly hilarious proposal.

Fisher and Donaldson proposal giant fudge doughnut
The giant proposal fudge doughnut. Image: Lewis Neill

“It meant the world to me that Lewis did something so personal to us and created a moment we will really cherish.”

Delighted to have played a part in the fairytale moment, a spokesperson for  Fisher and Donaldson said: “Their connection to St Andrews and Fisher and Donaldson made their engagement truly special.

“We’re honoured to have played a part in their sweet journey.”

Fisher and Donaldson doughnut to be included at wedding

The couple, who live in Glasgow’s southside, have been busy planning their wedding since their engagement in March.

They even plan to include the sweet treat when they tie the knot next August.

Lewis added: “We couldn’t think of anything more perfect than a giant fudge doughnut wedding cake.”

The Courier’s food team previously ranked all of Dundee’s fudge doughnuts after a man claimed to have found Perth’s best offerings in a viral post.

The Fife bakery chain then invited Tweeter Gordon McCabe to see how the iconic doughnut is made.

