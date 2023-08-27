Fisher and Donaldson fudge doughnut stars in St Andrews beach proposal

The iconic Fisher and Donaldson fudge doughnut played a starring role when a couple got engaged on St Andrews beach.

Lewis Neill proposed to his now fiancée Christie Paterson using a giant fudge doughnut from the Fife bakers.

The couple, who live in Glasgow and have been together for eight years, have fond memories of visiting St Andrews and enjoying the famous cakes and now have a special connection to the bakery.

Lewis, 30, says he thought the giant fudge doughnut would be the perfect addition to his St Andrews proposal plans.

He said: “Getting a box of cakes and eating them on the beach is always a highlight of our trip.

“So when I saw that Fisher and Donaldson made giant fudge doughnuts, I knew I had to include one somehow.”

‘Slightly hilarious’ fudge doughnut proposal

Christie, who moved to the east coast for university after growing up in Inverness, suspected Lewis was up to something when he booked a stay at the Fairmount Hotel, but she did not see the giant fudge doughnut proposal coming.

The 29-year-old said: “I definitely wasn’t expecting such an original, delicious and slightly hilarious proposal.

“It meant the world to me that Lewis did something so personal to us and created a moment we will really cherish.”

Delighted to have played a part in the fairytale moment, a spokesperson for Fisher and Donaldson said: “Their connection to St Andrews and Fisher and Donaldson made their engagement truly special.

“We’re honoured to have played a part in their sweet journey.”

Fisher and Donaldson doughnut to be included at wedding

The couple, who live in Glasgow’s southside, have been busy planning their wedding since their engagement in March.

They even plan to include the sweet treat when they tie the knot next August.

Lewis added: “We couldn’t think of anything more perfect than a giant fudge doughnut wedding cake.”

The Courier’s food team previously ranked all of Dundee’s fudge doughnuts after a man claimed to have found Perth’s best offerings in a viral post.

The Fife bakery chain then invited Tweeter Gordon McCabe to see how the iconic doughnut is made.