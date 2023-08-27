Halbeath Asda closed for several hours after police incident

A busy Fife supermarket remains shut following a police incident on Saturday night.

The 24-hour Halbeath Asda store in Dunfermline was shut on Saturday evening and remained closed throughout the night following an in-store incident.

Multiple police vehicles, as well as the ambulance service, were seen at the supermarket around 7.30pm.

Asda confirmed the store remains shut following the police incident and it is unknown when it will re-open.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

More to follow.