Drivers face delays as A90 partially blocked near Inverarity

Drivers are facing delays on the A90 near Inverarity.

Traffic Scotland is reporting the southbound carriageway near Inverarity, in Angus, is partially blocked due to a crash.

Police are currently in attendance at the scene and drivers are facing delays of a few minutes on approach.

❗️ UPDATE⌚️ 15.30#A90 RTC #A90 southbound near *GATESIDE* (not Inchture) is partially blocked by an RTC. Police are at the scene, delays of a few minutes on approach. @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/WmBmvups2m — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) August 27, 2023

Google Maps live traffic feature shows traffic is currently slow in this area.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are not in attendance.

Police Scotland has been approached for more information.