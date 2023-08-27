Dundee 1-0 Hearts: Stunning Luke McCowan lob earns Dark Blues first Premiership victory of the season

Luke McCowan defied a teamsheet mishap to secure Dundee their first Premiership win of the season.

The 25-year-old’s superb 30-yard lob gave the Dark Blues a 1-0 victory over Hearts – their first three points under new boss Tony Docherty.

Confusion had reigned ahead of kick-off with an error on the Dundee team-sheet.

McCowan was originally slated to start, only to be swapped for Josh Mulligan and then back to McCowan.

He began the game in an unfamiliar central midfield role alongside Fin Robertson and Malachi Boateng while Cammy Kerr and Scott Tiffoney came in. New boys Ricki Lamie and Mo Sylla joined Charlie Reilly on the bench.

Hearts made five changes and were on the back foot for much of the first half.

However, chances were few and far between for an energetic Dundee side.

They did have the ball in the net on 31 minutes as Jordan McGhee poked beyond Zander Clark, only for VAR to rule it offside with the ball appearing to strike Zach Robinson on its way in.

McCowan magic

The break saw the Jambos make three changes with Liam Boyce making an instant impact.

Suddenly the visitors were on top and there was some desperate defending from the home side.

On 52 minutes, Trevor Carson showed why Tony Docherty was so keen to bring him in with a flying save to touch Stephen Kingsley’s free-kick over the bar.

Despite being second-best since the restart, the Dark Blues took the lead on 63 minutes through a wonderful McCowan finish.

Whether he was supposed to start or not, McCowan made the difference with a delicate lob over Clark and into the top corner from 30-yards.

With 14 minutes remaining, Dundee fans got a first look at new signing Sylla as he bolstered the midfield with Hearts throwing on attackers.

However, it was almost 2-0 minutes later, but for Clark pushing a goal-bound Robinson header over the bar.

Hearts pushed and pushed for an equaliser but found a resolute Dundee backline in their way – a stoppage-time scramble in the home box seeing efforts blocked and rebounds blocked and bodies everywhere.

And the Dark Blues saw it out to earn a crucial three points to kick off their Premiership campaign.

Dundee: Carson 7, Kerr 8, Shaughnessy 8, McGhee 8, Beck 8, Robertson 7 (Sylla 76), Boateng 7, McCowan 8, Tiffoney 7 (Cameron 66, 6), Bakayoko 7, Robinson 7.

Subs not used: Legzdins, Lamie, Ashcroft, Mulligan, Reilly, Rudden, Anderson.

Star man: Luke McCowan

Hearts: Clark, Kent, Kingsley, Shankland, Oda (Boyce 46), Rowles, Sibbick (Devlin 46), Denholm (Grant 69), Offiah (Atkinson 46), Lowry, Vargas (Tagawa 46).

Subs not used: McGovern, Halliday, Forrest, Tait.

Referee: Alan Muir

Attendance: 8,104