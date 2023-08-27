Dundee 1-0 Hearts: Stunning Luke McCowan lob earns Dark Blues first Premiership victory of the season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee 1-0 Hearts: Stunning Luke McCowan lob earns Dark Blues first Premiership victory of the season

Attacker defied pre-match team-sheet confusion with 62nd-minute winner.

By George Cran
Luke McCowan and Alex Lowry go for the ball as Dundee hosted Hearts. Image: SNS
Luke McCowan and Alex Lowry go for the ball as Dundee hosted Hearts. Image: SNS

Luke McCowan defied a teamsheet mishap to secure Dundee their first Premiership win of the season.

The 25-year-old’s superb 30-yard lob gave the Dark Blues a 1-0 victory over Hearts – their first three points under new boss Tony Docherty.

Confusion had reigned ahead of kick-off with an error on the Dundee team-sheet.

McCowan was originally slated to start, only to be swapped for Josh Mulligan and then back to McCowan.

He began the game in an unfamiliar central midfield role alongside Fin Robertson and Malachi Boateng while Cammy Kerr and Scott Tiffoney came in. New boys Ricki Lamie and Mo Sylla joined Charlie Reilly on the bench.

Hearts made five changes and were on the back foot for much of the first half.

Jordan McGhee saw a first-half effort ruled out by VAR. Image: SNS
Jordan McGhee saw a first-half effort ruled out by VAR. Image: SNS

However, chances were few and far between for an energetic Dundee side.

They did have the ball in the net on 31 minutes as Jordan McGhee poked beyond Zander Clark, only for VAR to rule it offside with the ball appearing to strike Zach Robinson on its way in.

McCowan magic

The break saw the Jambos make three changes with Liam Boyce making an instant impact.

Suddenly the visitors were on top and there was some desperate defending from the home side.

On 52 minutes, Trevor Carson showed why Tony Docherty was so keen to bring him in with a flying save to touch Stephen Kingsley’s free-kick over the bar.

McCowan sees his long-range lob find the top corner. Image: SNS
McCowan sees his long-range lob find the top corner. Image: SNS

Despite being second-best since the restart, the Dark Blues took the lead on 63 minutes through a wonderful McCowan finish.

Whether he was supposed to start or not, McCowan made the difference with a delicate lob over Clark and into the top corner from 30-yards.

With 14 minutes remaining, Dundee fans got a first look at new signing Sylla as he bolstered the midfield with Hearts throwing on attackers.

However, it was almost 2-0 minutes later, but for Clark pushing a goal-bound Robinson header over the bar.

Hearts pushed and pushed for an equaliser but found a resolute Dundee backline in their way – a stoppage-time scramble in the home box seeing efforts blocked and rebounds blocked and bodies everywhere.

And the Dark Blues saw it out to earn a crucial three points to kick off their Premiership campaign.

Dundee: Carson 7, Kerr 8, Shaughnessy 8, McGhee 8, Beck 8, Robertson 7 (Sylla 76), Boateng 7, McCowan 8, Tiffoney 7 (Cameron 66, 6), Bakayoko 7, Robinson 7.

Subs not used: Legzdins, Lamie, Ashcroft, Mulligan, Reilly, Rudden, Anderson.

Star man: Luke McCowan

Hearts: Clark, Kent, Kingsley, Shankland, Oda (Boyce 46), Rowles, Sibbick (Devlin 46), Denholm (Grant 69), Offiah (Atkinson 46), Lowry, Vargas (Tagawa 46).

Subs not used: McGovern, Halliday, Forrest, Tait.

Referee: Alan Muir

Attendance: 8,104

Conversation