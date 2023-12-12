More than £1m debts repaid after collapse of Perth residential school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than £1m debts repaid after collapse of Perth residential school

The specialist school, which looked after 2,000 young people since it opened in 1843, shut its doors two years ago.

By Gavin Harper
Balnacraig School.
Balnacraig School.

A Perth residential school that had debts of more than £1 million when it collapsed into liquidation has paid those in full.

Balnacraig School was a residential facility for children and young people unable to cope with mainstream education.

Its origins could be traced back to 1843 and the school cared for about 2,000 young people.

In 2019, it revealed plans to sell off its listed baronial mansion at Fairmount in Terrace in Perth.

It was hoped the sale would help the charity to better meet the changing needs of young people.

However, no buyer was forthcoming and with debts of more than £1 million, liquidators Henderson Loggie were appointed to wind up the charity. The majority of the 28 staff made redundant.

When liquidators were appointed, the school had three residents. The final one left on November 19 2021, at which point it closed its doors for the final time.

The remaining staff were also made redundant at that time.

Balnacraig School.

Documents published at Companies House recently show the main school building was sold for £1.1m.

Liquidators recovered a total of £2.3m from the sale of other buildings and other asset realisations.

Once debts were paid, the liquidator had a surplus of almost £900,000.

That has been donated to the Rock Trust. The charity aims to preventing homelessness and supports vulnerable young people in Scotland.

Former chairman of the board of trustees at the school David Law said: “Our hope had been to continue as a charity for young people.

“While we were saddened by the need for liquidation, we are pleased that Shona Campbell and her team at Henderson Loggie has realised such a significant sum which will be used to continue to support young people in need.”

Six-figure donation to the Rock Trust

The six-figure donation was also welcomed by the Rock Trust chief executive Kate Polson.

She said: “Balnacraig School trustees have preserved a great legacy by ensuring that their remaining funds are invested in preventing young people becoming homeless in Perthshire and beyond.

Balnacraig School.

“The Rock Trust is working in partnership with housing departments, schools and supporters to provide prevention programmes, and accessible housing with support, to young people.

“We are very grateful to the trustees. The funds have enabled us to invest in a new prevention programme. It will make a massive impact on young people and their families.”

Balnacraig School donation ‘good outcome’

Ms Campbell, meanwhile, said the donation was a “good outcome for everyone involved”.

She added: “It was a privilege to work with former trustees to implement a strategy for dispersal of funds arising from the liquidation process that is in line with its charitable purpose.

Shona Campbell, business recovery and insolvency partner at Henderson Loggie.

“We have realised a considerable sum in a relatively short space of time.

“It will be used to improve the lives of disadvantaged young people under the auspices of the Rock Trust.”

