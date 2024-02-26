Fife firm to spend £2m creating 16 industrial units

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife firm to spend £2m creating 16 industrial units

The development, on land previously owned by Fife Council, will help job creation and the local economy, the firm said.

By Rob McLaren
Artist's impression of the Easy Living Developments industrial units in Lochgelly. AImage: Easy Living Developments
Artist's impression of the Easy Living Developments industrial units in Lochgelly. AImage: Easy Living Developments

A Fife firm plans to spend around £2 million creating 16 new industrial units on land acquired from Fife Council.

Glenrothes-based design and build construction company Easy Living Developments has purchased the two acres site at The Avenue, Lochgelly.

Located within the existing Lochgelly Industrial Park, the business centre is designed to attract a mix of light industrial occupiers.

Construction is set to begin in the next few months and work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Fife industrial units to attract jobs

The deal for the land has been completed, for an undisclosed price, following the end of the planning process.

Easy Livings Developments chief executive Keith Davidson said: “The new business centre will offer exciting opportunities for local businesses, providing them with modern, flexible workspaces.

“We are hopeful the new centre will attract a diverse range of businesses and create new jobs in the area and in doing so contribute to the continued economic growth of Lochgelly and the surrounding area.”

Andrew Reilly Associates will market the units for rent. They will vary in size from approximately 1,000 sq ft to 1,500 sq ft.

There will be the opportunity to combine individual units to create larger ones by not including party walls. EV charging points will be available at the site.

Easy Living Homes’ housing development The Avenues in Lochgelly. Image: Google Maps

Pamela Stevenson, service manager for economic development at Fife Council, said the development will help create jobs.

She said: “We are delighted to welcome Easy Living Developments to Lochgelly and support this significant investment.

“This new business centre aligns perfectly with our economic development strategy for Fife, fostering a vibrant business environment and creating valuable employment opportunities for the local community.”

Easy Living Developments also operates a successful housebuilding and commercial division.

It recently completed its development of 168 two-to-five-bedroom homes at the adjacent The Avenues site in Lochgelly.

Other recent developments have included bringing M&S and The Food Warehouse to a new retail park in North Street, Glenrothes.

Conversation