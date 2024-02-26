Fife firm to spend £2m creating 16 industrial units

A Fife firm plans to spend around £2 million creating 16 new industrial units on land acquired from Fife Council.

Glenrothes-based design and build construction company Easy Living Developments has purchased the two acres site at The Avenue, Lochgelly.

Located within the existing Lochgelly Industrial Park, the business centre is designed to attract a mix of light industrial occupiers.

Construction is set to begin in the next few months and work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Fife industrial units to attract jobs

The deal for the land has been completed, for an undisclosed price, following the end of the planning process.

Easy Livings Developments chief executive Keith Davidson said: “The new business centre will offer exciting opportunities for local businesses, providing them with modern, flexible workspaces.

“We are hopeful the new centre will attract a diverse range of businesses and create new jobs in the area and in doing so contribute to the continued economic growth of Lochgelly and the surrounding area.”

Andrew Reilly Associates will market the units for rent. They will vary in size from approximately 1,000 sq ft to 1,500 sq ft.

There will be the opportunity to combine individual units to create larger ones by not including party walls. EV charging points will be available at the site.

Pamela Stevenson, service manager for economic development at Fife Council, said the development will help create jobs.

She said: “We are delighted to welcome Easy Living Developments to Lochgelly and support this significant investment.

“This new business centre aligns perfectly with our economic development strategy for Fife, fostering a vibrant business environment and creating valuable employment opportunities for the local community.”

Easy Living Developments also operates a successful housebuilding and commercial division.

It recently completed its development of 168 two-to-five-bedroom homes at the adjacent The Avenues site in Lochgelly.

Other recent developments have included bringing M&S and The Food Warehouse to a new retail park in North Street, Glenrothes.