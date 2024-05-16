Fashion firm Bee Inspired set up by Tayside footballers eyes English expansion

Streetwear fashion brand Bee Inspired, established by two Tayside football players, is eyeing an English move after the success of their Dundee pop-up shop.

Bee Inspired, which was started by Steven Robb and Mark Corcoran, opened their Overgate store in April.

The response, Steven said, had been “phenomenal”, and the pair now have their targets set on opening three or four shops by the end of the year.

Bee Inspired already have a unit in Glasgow, and Steven said the goal would be to open south of the border, ideally before Christmas.

England goal for football owners of fashion brand Bee Inspired

Former Dee Steven explained how Bee Inspired had been received “really positively” in Dundee, and that an opening in England could be on the horizon.

“The reaction to our opening in Dundee has been really positive. Customers are providing a lot of positive feedback on our clothes,” he said.

“People are coming in to the shop and enjoying how it looks. Particularly at weekends, we are noticing footfall really increasing.

“The Glasgow and Dundee shops have different feels, the Glasgow shop might get more people during the week, but Dundee you really notice an upturn in customers coming in on Saturday and Sunday.

“Because of the reaction, we have been thinking ‘where can we go next?’

“It made perfect sense opening our second store in Dundee. We are local and I spend my time between here and Glasgow.

“I think, if we could get another three or four stores open by the end of the year, that would be great.

“We would be looking to head down south. We have a big social media and customer following in England.

“Never say never to an Aberdeen or Edinburgh store, but it would need to be the right conditions.

“Our Dundee store is a pop-up, we are leased there until the middle of August.

“The support from Overgate has been great. They have been very accommodating.

“We would love to stay, it will all depend on how things go between now and then.”

Messi a fan of Bee Inspired football fashion brand

Steven Robb and Mark Corcoran set up Bee Inspired in 2013.

Steven played for both Dundee and Dundee United during his career, while Mark enjoyed time as a professional at clubs including Partick Thistle and Ross County.

The firm has a number of famous fans including World Cup winner Lionel Messi and Scottish actor Martin Compston.

The pair, who were both born in Perth, have cultivated a strong following online, which has seen their brand brandished by household names.

Bee Inspired’s Instagram has more than 300,000 followers and the company continues to work with football clubs and players around the world as part of its branding and marketing techniques.