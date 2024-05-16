Fashion firm Bee Inspired set up by Tayside footballers eyes English expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fashion firm Bee Inspired set up by Tayside footballers eyes English expansion

Bee Inspired, which was started by Steven Robb and Mark Corcoran, opened its Dundee pop-up in April.

By Paul Malik
Footballers Mark Corcoran and Steven Robb of fashion firm Bee Inspired. Image: Bee Inspired
Footballers Mark Corcoran and Steven Robb of fashion firm Bee Inspired. Image: Bee Inspired

Streetwear fashion brand Bee Inspired, established by two Tayside football players, is eyeing an English move after the success of their Dundee pop-up shop.

Bee Inspired, which was started by Steven Robb and Mark Corcoran, opened their Overgate store in April.

The response, Steven said, had been “phenomenal”, and the pair now have their targets set on opening three or four shops by the end of the year.

Bee Inspired already have a unit in Glasgow, and Steven said the goal would be to open south of the border, ideally before Christmas.

England goal for football owners of fashion brand Bee Inspired

Former Dee Steven explained how Bee Inspired had been received “really positively” in Dundee, and that an opening in England could be on the horizon.

“The reaction to our opening in Dundee has been really positive. Customers are providing a lot of positive feedback on our clothes,” he said.

“People are coming in to the shop and enjoying how it looks. Particularly at weekends, we are noticing footfall really increasing.

“The Glasgow and Dundee shops have different feels, the Glasgow shop might get more people during the week, but Dundee you really notice an upturn in customers coming in on Saturday and Sunday.

Steven Robb. Image: SNS

“Because of the reaction, we have been thinking ‘where can we go next?’

“It made perfect sense opening our second store in Dundee. We are local and I spend my time between here and Glasgow.

“I think, if we could get another three or four stores open by the end of the year, that would be great.

“We would be looking to head down south. We have a big social media and customer following in England.

“Never say never to an Aberdeen or Edinburgh store, but it would need to be the right conditions.

“Our Dundee store is a pop-up, we are leased there until the middle of August.

“The support from Overgate has been great. They have been very accommodating.

“We would love to stay, it will all depend on how things go between now and then.”

Messi a fan of Bee Inspired football fashion brand

Steven Robb and Mark Corcoran set up Bee Inspired in 2013.

Steven played for both Dundee and Dundee United during his career, while Mark enjoyed time as a professional at clubs including Partick Thistle and Ross County.

The firm has a number of famous fans including World Cup winner Lionel Messi and Scottish actor Martin Compston.

Argentina legend Lionel Messi. Image: Shutterstock.

The pair, who were both born in Perth, have cultivated a strong following online, which has seen their brand brandished by household names.

Bee Inspired’s Instagram has more than 300,000 followers and the company continues to work with football clubs and players around the world as part of its branding and marketing techniques.

