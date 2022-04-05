From your garden to the Duchess of Cambridge – why local flowers are blooming in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
From your garden to the Duchess of Cambridge – why local flowers are blooming in Scotland

By Aileen Robertson
April 5 2022, 6.00am Updated: April 5 2022, 8.56am
The Duchess of Cambridge, left, and Anne Smith

Fancy growing flowers in your back garden? We found out how local blooms from Perthshire got the royal seal of approval.

Anne Smith runs McConnell Blooms in Bankfoot.

She started up the business after moving to a house next to a field. Initially she populated the bare ground with fruit trees, then flowers.

Since then her blooms have been used for weddings, funerals and photoshoots.

Last year, they even ended up in a bouquet given to the Duchess of Cambridge.

“It’s a growing industry,” says Anne.

“More florists are starting to look for local flowers.”

Why choose local?

The majority of flowers that end up in our vases are from the Netherlands. Kenya is also a significant supplier.

But rocketing fuel costs are pushing up prices and florists are increasingly looking to local growers.

Anne at work in the greenhouse.
Anne at work in the greenhouse.

Anne, 54, says this is creating “more of an even playing field”.

It is also cutting air miles and carbon emissions.

Choosing homegrown flowers can also add a personal touch to a special occasion.

“Most people don’t want to have their wedding stuff looking the same as everyone else’s.

“Using local flowers gives a really different feel.”

Brides are waking up and smelling the roses

If you want your wedding bouquet to look exactly like the one you found on Pinterest, sourcing from Scottish suppliers probably isn’t for you.

Anne says she can’t always replicate exactly what a customer envisages, but she can produce something special.

“You won’t get the same. You’ll get wiggly stems.

“And if you have a wedding in December, it doesn’t necessarily have to look like Christmas.

“You can mix dried flowers with foliage and it looks lovely.”

Anne's flowers
Anne's flowers, guarded by a cat.

One big advantage of local flowers is their fragrance.

“You’ll get scent as well, which you mostly won’t get from imported flowers.

“Most severely bred flowers have had the scent taken out. It improves the standing power of them.”

Expect to find blooms such as scented sweet peas, anemones, tulips and ranunculus in your bouquet – all within 36 hours of them being cut.

What about that royal bouquet?

Edinburgh florist Narcissus used flowers grown by Anne in Bankfoot to make a bouquet for the Duchess of Cambridge.

Actress Tipper Seifert-Cleveland, of the film Cruella, gave the posy to Kate Middleton during a screening of the movie for NHS staff at Holyrood Palace.

Anne says it was “quite a tricky flower brief”.

Cruella actress Tipper Seifert-Cleveland gave the bouquet made of local flowers from Anne to the Duchess of Cambridge at a screening of the film in Edinburgh.
Cruella actress Tipper Seifert-Cleveland gave the bouquet to the Duchess of Cambridge at a screening of the film in Edinburgh.

“They asked for black or dark flowers, and red and white flowers to reflect the colours of the film.

“Plus blue flowers for NHS staff who had been asked to attend the showing, at the invitation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, to thank them for all their work during Covid.

“I enjoy a challenge and love putting ‘curated’ buckets together for clients.”

This is where you come in – if your garden is big enough

Anne is part of a growing network of growers called Flowers from the Farm.

Across the UK the network is 1,000 strong.

Of those, just 70 are in Scotland.

And Flowers from the Farm are encouraging more potential growers to pick up the trowel.

“I looked around and thought there aren’t many people doing it in Scotland. Can you do it in Scotland?”

Turns out you can.

Growers are producing flowers across the country, from their gardens, allotments and farms.

Anne, who grows local flowersAnne, who previously worked in catering and is now in her sixth growing season, is kept busy almost all year round.

She sells directly to shops and florists, or deals directly with customers through her website.

“It’s very satisfying. To be able to say that I grew that from a tiny seed to a plant.

“I’ve cut it and it’s now gone off maybe to a funeral, rather than a wedding.

“It’s things like that people will remember. Something slightly different, not the same that they see elsewhere.

“It’s a pleasure to be part of someone’s special day.”

Why local flowers are good for the planet

Research at Lancaster University concluded that the carbon footprint of British grown flowers was dramatically smaller than those from the Netherlands or Kenya.

“If you can supply as locally as possible – it’s the same for food – it’s going to be a much lower footprint all round,” says Anne.

She adds: “And it’s very good for local ecosystems. It definitely has an impact on pollinators. And keeping flowers healthy is all about good soil health.”

Debbie Scott is the co-chair of Flowers from the Farm.

She says: “According to DEFRA, British-grown flowers account for only 14% of the cut flowers sold in the UK.

“With the remaining 86% imported from the vast glasshouses of Holland or flown in from as far afield as Kenya, Ethiopia, Ecuador and Colombia.”

Debbie Scott.
Debbie Scott.

Debbie is encouraging “more flower farmers to pick up a trowel and be part of the local, seasonal cut flowers movement”.

“We want artisan-grown flowers to be accessible to everyone throughout in the UK.

“It is hard work. It’s far from ‘playing with flowers’, but incredibly rewarding as flowers bring such joy and comfort to people’s lives.”

