Tayside’s unwanted beavers moved to England and Wales as Scottish relocation efforts stall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Tayside’s unwanted beavers moved to England and Wales as Scottish relocation efforts stall

By Aileen Robertson
April 9 2022, 6.00am
One of the Argaty beavers, just before it was released.
One of the Argaty beavers, just before it was released.

The majority of beavers trapped in Tayside last year had to be moved south of the border as relocation efforts stall.

A total of 33 beavers were moved from the Tay catchment area, where they were in conflict with landowners.

Five found a new home at Argaty Red Kites near Doune in 2021.

But most are now resident in England and Wales.

A spokesperson for NatureScot says a number of individuals and groups have registered an interest in providing Scotland’s unwanted beavers with a sanctuary in the future.

But she confirmed the agency would not process applications ahead of the national beaver strategy.

Last year, the Scottish Government announced a policy shift towards supporting a growing beaver population over an expanded range.

It is anticipated that beavers will be introduced to new territories after the release of the new strategy this summer.

In the meantime the agency is “continuing translocations to England and Wales”.

What now for our growing population of beavers?

Funding the relocation – or translocation – of beavers is a key part of the Scottish Greens’ deal with the Scottish Government.

Scottish biodiversity minister Lorna Slater has hailed beavers as good news for biodiversity and the economy.

Biodiversity minister Lorna Slater, left, discussing beaver activity near Dunkeld with Sara Rasmussen of the Scottish Wildlife Trust and NatureScot chief executive Francesca Osowska.

There are an estimated 1,000 of the semiaquatic rodents in Scotland.

And that number will rise.

But beavers build dams, leading to flooded fields. Their burrowing can also damage valuable agricultural land.

Without the option of translocation, the animals would otherwise be subject to lethal control licences and shot.

Despite an apparent lack of imminent translocation options in Scotland, the NatureScot spokesperson maintains the use of lethal control is “already decreasing for a number of reasons.

“More land managers are now willing to engage with trapping as they see it can be effective.”

The spokesperson said NatureScot’s beaver team hopes to ramp up the translocation effort.

“But it’s necessary to develop a long-term vision for Scotland before we begin to move beavers without fully understanding the impact they may have.

“We are encouraging individuals and organisations to register their interest and start discussing possible translocations with us now though – and some have already.

“We are assessing large catchment areas and talking to public bodies like the national parks and Forestry and Land Scotland, to identify the best potential sites.”

‘Cannot translocate forever’

Dr Roisin Campbell-Palmer from the Beaver Trust is a beaver reintroduction specialist.

She says translocation could be an important mitigation measure for years to come.

But it is not a permanent solution.

“You cannot remove the animals without them having somewhere appropriate to go.

“It is also important to note that we cannot translocate forever.”

Beavers have been busy at Argaty.

Even farmers may have to learn to live alongside the animals.

“Coexistence is key and this will require a range of mitigation toolkit options, which in turn require appropriate funding and application support.”

Dr Campbell-Palmer welcomes the news that a number of sites had expressed an interest in translocation licences.

She says conservation workers had expressed concerns about the “complexity” of the translocation process.

But nonetheless, it “successfully demonstrated” that translocation is a “positive mitigation approach” where beavers come into conflict with agriculture.

NatureScot is looking at “mitigation methods” to avoid the need for translocation.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]