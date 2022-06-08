‘Unappealing’ ScotRail timetable could undermine climate progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Environment

‘Unappealing’ ScotRail timetable could undermine climate progress

By Scott Milne
June 8 2022, 6.00am
A train leaves Leuchars station on the first day of the temporary timetable.
A train leaves Leuchars station on the first day of the temporary timetable.

Recent Scottish climate gains will be lost if trains are not restored to a full timetable.

And the Scottish Government must deliver a fares cut to get travellers back on board the trains.

That’s according to Perthshire’s Mike Robinson — chairman of Stop Climate Chaos Scotland.

Latest figures show the Scottish Government hit its greenhouse gas targets in 2020.

That’s after missing the key goal repeatedly in previous years.

Transport played a key part in the 2020 progress – with car emissions dropping by 60%.

Lockdown changes such as more working from home and fewer car trips helped the Scottish Government to deliver on its climate promises.

But while that may appear like good news, Mike said the gains were an “accidental consequence” of lockdown.

And with public transport becoming “unappealing” because of a drastically slashed timetable, he fears travellers are already returning to their cars.

Why have some travellers ditched public transport?

Mike said: “Covid scared people away from public transport.

“So there’s a job to get back to the levels we were at.

“With the strikes and various disruptions, that’s making it [train travel] even more difficult and unappealing.”

Mike Robinson, chief executive of the RSGS and chairman of chairman of Stop Climate Chaos Scotland.

Mike said making transport future-proof is a “big job”.

“It’s not very joined up.

“Most of the sectors within transport itself don’t talk to each other.

“We need it to join up to solve some bigger problems.”

Mike cited the recent cut in rail prices in Germany as an example of the action needed to get people using public transport over private cars.

He added: “Whereas our prices have gone up and they’re hardly any available.

“We’re not doing the right things.”

Lockdown offers ‘valuable lessons’ for the change required

The 2020 target was for a 56% reduction in all emissions against 1990 levels.

New figures show the Scottish Government cut 58.7%, compared to that base line

Michael Matheson is net zero secretary in the Scottish Government.

While heralding the results, he remained cautious.

“The new data shows underlying progress in reducing emissions across key sectors of the economy.

Michael Matheson.

“Nonetheless, the most significant changes are in the transport sector and are associated with the temporary measures taken in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We must be prepared for these figures to substantially rebound.”

He said the emission reductions during lockdown offers “valuable lessons” in the “scale of transformational change needed”.

“Embedding habits such as working from home and using cars less can make a real impact on reducing emissions.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]