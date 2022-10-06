£350,000 a start but millions more needed to save Montrose coast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
£350,000 a start but millions more needed to save Montrose coast

By Aileen Robertson
October 6 2022, 6.00am Updated: October 6 2022, 1.46pm
Montrose erosion
John Adams.

A £350,000 award to help save the Montrose coastline from erosion has been welcomed as “a start”.

Angus Council will use the Scottish Government funding to reinstate dunes at Montrose Golf Links.

Dunes next to the golf course are being claimed by the sea at a rate of two metres per year.

And there are fears of flooding in the town of Montrose if the dunes fail to hold back the sea.

‘Its a start, but…’

John Adams is a former chairman of Montrose Golf Links.

He has been involved in Dynamic Coast – a Scottish Government led research project.

Montrose was a focal point for the research because of the alarming rate the dunes are retreating.

The sea has already claimed a few tees and fairways at Montrose’s 1562 Course.

John, right, with Montrose Golf Links general manager David Brown. Where they are standing used to be a fairway before the sea claimed a swathe of the course.

John says £350,000 “will not go a long way”.

He adds: “You think of the need to spend in the region of £40m plus for a semi-permanent solution.

“If the £350,000 spend is genuinely just a shoring up exercise until a larger scheme is produced, well it’s a start.”

Is there a permanent solution?

Angus Council bosses say this is just the “first phase of a wider plan” to tackle the issue of erosion at Montrose.

In the coming years the council will draw up a long-term strategy to replenish the dunes and protect the beach.

John has backed the idea of a ‘sand motor’ and an Angus Council spokesperson recently indicated the authority had not ruled out this option.

The ‘sand motor’ in the Netherlands.

A sand motor has already been trialled in the Netherlands.

Dutch authorities used millions of cubic metres of sand to create an artificial peninsula off the coast.

Wind and tidal action drives the sand landward, nourishing the dune system.

However, the project at The Hague cost in the region of £60m to build.

What happens now?

The funding will allow Angus Council to commission the design and construction of a solution to coastal erosion at Montrose.

But before any work can go ahead the council must assess potential environmental impact and assess its options.

John does not believe at this stage that the work will have a huge impact on the layout of the golf course.

There are warning signs at unstable sections of the dunes.

Council officers are working with Montrose Golf Links, NatureScot, Marine Scotland, Montrose Port Authority and Sepa (Scottish Environment Protection Agency) on the project.

Montrose SNP councillor Bill Duff said: “Studies by Angus Council and Dynamic Coast highlighted that dune repair work is urgently required to maintain the dune cordon and reduce the flood risk.

“I am acutely aware that this project, while important for Montrose, will also be very important to golfers, as it will assist in defending the golf course.”

