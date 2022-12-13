Dunkeld ‘delight’ as Hermitage path to reopen after nearly 14 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dunkeld ‘delight’ as Hermitage path to reopen after nearly 14 years

By Peter John Meiklem
December 13 2022, 6.00am
From left, Ian Nimmo, David MacDougall and Colin MacDougall on the blocked bridge.
From left, Ian Nimmo, David MacDougall and Colin MacDougall on the blocked Hermitage bridge.

Dunkeld walkers have welcomed a fresh commitment to reopen an iconic Perthshire walk – but can’t understand why it has taken nearly 14 years to arrive.

Forestry officials blocked off the 200-year old footbridge and circular Hermitage walking route more than a decade ago.

Landslips starting in 2009 collapsed the path on the south side of the river. That blocked the route inside the boundary of the popular Perthshire attraction.

The campaign to reopen the path gained momentum this summer with staff at agency Forestry and Land Scotland now confirming they will reopen the route with new signage by “early summer” next year.

Hermitage delay has ‘denied local people’

Retired journalist Ian Nimmo has been one of those calling for action.

He said: “It’s dreadful the amount of time they’ve taken to get round to it. It’s almost 14 years since the path was closed.

“That’s denied local people – and all the visitors who come here – access to one of the finest woodland walks in Scotland, if not Britain.”

Closing the path also involved placing a “brutal” barrier on a historic footbridge over the River Braan.

Campaigner David MacDougall
Campaigner David MacDougall

Retired policeman David MacDougall has been instrumental in ensuring the issue remained in the public eye, meeting with local MSP John Swinney and contacting media.

With son Colin, he met with officials earlier in 2022 to restate the community’s case.

He said: “I was delighted to get the news that our beautiful circular path is going to be reopened.

“I look forward to the day that locals and tourists can enjoy the full benefits of the hermitage.”

Hermitage timeline ‘very frustrating’

Just off the A9, the Duke of Atholl designed the Hermitage as a pleasure garden in the 18th century.

Today, thousands of people visit for the accessible trails, stunning river views and giant Douglas firs.

David received a letter from a Forestry and Land Scotland official confirming the reopening earlier this month.

It said FLS had now reached an agreement with the National Trust for Scotland to reopen the route. The NTS owns the bridge over the River Braan and other buildings.

The agency would now proceed with tree felling and other safety works.

“I understand that the timeline for reopening the path is longer than you may have anticipated, and that this is very frustrating,” the official wrote.

“I am working to a deadline of reopening in early summer should everything go to plan.”

