Dunkeld ‘delight’ as Hermitage path to reopen after nearly 14 years

Dunkeld walkers have welcomed a fresh commitment to reopen an iconic Perthshire walk – but can’t understand why it has taken nearly 14 years to arrive.

Forestry officials blocked off the 200-year old footbridge and circular Hermitage walking route more than a decade ago.

Landslips starting in 2009 collapsed the path on the south side of the river. That blocked the route inside the boundary of the popular Perthshire attraction.

The campaign to reopen the path gained momentum this summer with staff at agency Forestry and Land Scotland now confirming they will reopen the route with new signage by “early summer” next year.

Hermitage delay has ‘denied local people’

Retired journalist Ian Nimmo has been one of those calling for action.

He said: “It’s dreadful the amount of time they’ve taken to get round to it. It’s almost 14 years since the path was closed.

“That’s denied local people – and all the visitors who come here – access to one of the finest woodland walks in Scotland, if not Britain.”

Closing the path also involved placing a “brutal” barrier on a historic footbridge over the River Braan.

Retired policeman David MacDougall has been instrumental in ensuring the issue remained in the public eye, meeting with local MSP John Swinney and contacting media.

With son Colin, he met with officials earlier in 2022 to restate the community’s case.

He said: “I was delighted to get the news that our beautiful circular path is going to be reopened.

“I look forward to the day that locals and tourists can enjoy the full benefits of the hermitage.”

Hermitage timeline ‘very frustrating’

Just off the A9, the Duke of Atholl designed the Hermitage as a pleasure garden in the 18th century.

Today, thousands of people visit for the accessible trails, stunning river views and giant Douglas firs.

David received a letter from a Forestry and Land Scotland official confirming the reopening earlier this month.

It said FLS had now reached an agreement with the National Trust for Scotland to reopen the route. The NTS owns the bridge over the River Braan and other buildings.

The agency would now proceed with tree felling and other safety works.

“I understand that the timeline for reopening the path is longer than you may have anticipated, and that this is very frustrating,” the official wrote.

“I am working to a deadline of reopening in early summer should everything go to plan.”