Nature Watch: In search of the vampire plant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Nature Watch: In search of the vampire plant

By Keith Broomfield
Toothwort. Image: Keith Broomfield

The ghostly pale pink spikes seemed to have emerged overnight in this shady corner of my local wood, like dead men’s fingers pointing heavenwards from the dark soil.

Their aura is primeval and mysterious – a plant, but not as we know it, and one which for some inexplicable reason instils a sense of unease.

I am not sure why this should be so, but I imagine it is because of its unfamiliarity, representing a glimpse into the unknown.

What is the plant?

The plant is toothwort, a most unusual species that lacks both leaves and chlorophyll and with a distinct deathly pallor, which is perhaps the reason it used to be known as the ‘corpse flower’.

Toothwort’s scientific name, Lathraea, derives from the Greek ‘lathrios’ or ‘clandestine’ because for most of the year the plant remains out of sight, hidden in the dark, forbidding depths of the earth.

Toothwort. Image: Keith Broomfield

Rather than gaining sustenance from the life-enhancing spring sunshine, toothwort is a parasite, deriving water and nutrients by tapping like a sucking vampire into the roots of hazel, elm and other trees.

The flowers and scales on the plant resemble molars, which could be the derivation of its modern name, and it may even have been used as a treatment for toothache.

Belief in treatments

There was the popular belief in the past that a plant would be effective for treating medical conditions to which it bore some resemblance.

This is well-illustrated by the familiar early spring flower, lesser celandine.

The plant was once known as ‘pilewort’ because of its reputed properties as an effective remedy for haemorrhoids, with the knobbly roots apparently bearing a strong resemblance to the convoluted appearance of piles.

Toothwort. Image: Keith Broomfield

Whilst this was obviously a most tenuous treatment, for the sufferer there may have been a soothing placebo effect, a comfort in the mind that the condition was being treated.

Every year, this cluster of toothwort appears in the same spot in my wood in late March and which has usually withered by the end of April.

Toothwort is a fleeting ghost in the wind and scarce in Scotland, and I have only ever encountered it in this damp steep-sided wood close to my home.

Another rarity

There is another scarce spring plant I will be keeping an eye out for over the next fortnight.

It is yellow star-of-Bethlehem, an exquisite little flower, which grows from a tiny bulb and which is so unassuming and understated it is easy to miss.

Yellow Star of Bethlehem. Image: Keith Broomfield

Several years ago, I found a cluster of these yellow-petalled gems growing on the bankside of my local river in late March.

Sadly, it has never reappeared since, although this species is shy to flower and may not to do so every year.

I have not given up hope on rediscovering yellow-star-of-Bethlehem and will be scouring the riverbank once more in the hope the flowers will magically materialise.

If I succeed, it will be a joyous occasion, although often the anticipation of finding something rare and beautiful is almost as satisfying as encountering the real thing.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Environment

The "March to the Meadows" saw climate lovers make pleas on the behalf of Fife's wildlife. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Protesters call for wildflower verges to line St Andrews roads to help protect local…
View of Loch Leven. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.
Loch Leven visitors should be more 'concerned' about polluted water, argues leading researcher
Algae build-up in Loch Leven. Image: Councillor William Robertson.
Why did Loch Leven pollution worsen from 2015 and what can we do about…
Richard Luxmoore outside his home in Fife. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
How Fife's Richard proved a Victorian home is no barrier to eco heating
2
Nature Watch: A natural antiquarian treasure that holds secrets from the past
Fiona Stewart with her dogs Blue and Indy were left covered in sewage from the river on the Loch Leven circular path in February. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Kinross woman 'traumatised' after wading through 'sewage' at Loch Leven to save stuck dogs
The new EV charging hub in Dundee.
Charge your car and top up your water bottle - Dundee EV hub shows…
9
Gordon Buchanan. Image: Freddie Claire
'I was thrown in at the deep end': Wildlife cameraman Gordon Buchanan is bringing…
SGN H100 Fife project director Chris Park, leader of Fife Council Cllr David Ross, SGN CEO Mark Wild OBE and Fife Council executive director of enterprise and environment Ken Gourlay. Image: SGN.
Fife families will be green hydrogen pioneers – but will the experimental fuel ever…
Hydrogen heating trial participant Kelli Dow.
World-first hydrogen project gets green light as Fife volunteers finally sign up

Most Read

1
Police at the back of the Keillor Centre in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson
Man taken to hospital after Dundee city centre assault
2
Diane Selbie in the Select Wallpaper shop in Brook Street, Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
New Broughty Ferry wallpaper shop a ‘library of inspiration’
3
Police vehicles outside White's Bar. Image: Supplied
Dundee street cordoned off after incident in city pub
4
Former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley.
Frasers and a new cinema? What a Mike Ashley Overgate takeover could mean for…
5
A stretch of the A985 will close near Limekilns. Image: Google Street View
Drivers face 7-mile diversion during overnight roadworks on A985 in west Fife
6
Glenrothes bus station. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Crews tackle bus fire at Glenrothes bus station
7
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Banned driver Picture shows; Shea Donnelly. Facebook. Supplied by Facebook Date; 24/03/2023
Banned Fife driver who led police on 110mph chase is caught back behind wheel
8
One of the wonderful cabins at Outfield Farm. Image: Sean Mulholland.
Outfield Farm: Beautiful architect designed cabins with hot tubs and wood burners in Carse…
9
The former Pittenweem Inn. Image: Auction House Scotland.
Historic Pittenweem Inn building to be sold at auction
10
Succession creator Jesse Armstrong and Brian Cox at London premiere of fourth series.
Brian Cox takes aim at Succession creator over Dundee U-turn
3

More from The Courier

Cardle is hoping to continue playing next season. Image: SNS.
Kelty Hearts haven't done themselves justice' this season as Joe Cardle eyes another year…
Dylan Tait and Dale Hilson celebrate Arbroath's late winner at Queen's Park. Image: SNS
4 Arbroath talking points as Angus side boost survival hopes with stunning win at…
Tartan at V&A Dundee runs from April 1, 2023.
V&A Dundee: Tartan fever as exhibition celebrates 'pattern of contradictions' and 'woven psychedelia'
Grand National winner One For Arthur with Kinross trainer Lucinda Russell. Image: Ian Rutherford/PA Wire.
Kinross based Grand National winner One For Arthur dies
David Harewood with John Amos. Image: Milk and Honey Productions/Ian Watts
Paul Whitelaw: This week's TV highlights include the return of Succession and Bear Grylls…
Giovanni Pernice Anton Du Beke in Anton and Giovanni: Adventures in Sicily
TELLYBOX: From simple Sicily to a sensitive look at the Holy Land
Being organised about everything is not always Lesley's strong point.
LESLEY HART: Organised? Me? Not likely, and never on a Sunday
The line of cairns of Caisteal Dubh.
WALK THIS WAY: Perthshire's mysterious Black Castle
The clocks go forward tomorrow, spring is on its way, it's time for spring cleaning.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It's spring, and I have sprung
Josh Mulligan starred for the Scotland under-21 team as they beat Northern Ireland 3-1 in Belfast.
Dundee kid Josh Mulligan aiming to use Scotland U/21 experience to bolster Dark Blues…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented