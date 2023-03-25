Kirriemuir photographers give it their best shot with these stunning images in annual awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Kirriemuir photographers give it their best shot with these stunning images in annual awards

There were more than 90 submissions for honours in Kirriemuir Photography Club's print and digital image of the year competitions.

By Graham Brown
Alan Belton's Windy Evening at St Monans was the print of the year. Image: Kirrie Photography Club
Alan Belton's Windy Evening at St Monans was the print of the year. Image: Kirrie Photography Club

Amateur Angus photographers have delivered this stunning array of images for a local camera club’s main event.

They produced a fantastic body of work for Kirriemuir Photography Club’s print and digital image of the year competitions.

It meant a top quality entry of more than 90 photos.

Compared to recent years it is a big tally.

Tricky task

Ian Sturrock DPAGB had the enjoyable but tough task of selecting the winners.

He chose Alan Belton’s Windy Evening at St Monans as the year’s top print.

And Derek Ramsay’s Squirrel in Winter was the digital image which really caught Ian’s eye.

Digital Image of the Year. Squirrel in Winter by Derek Ramsay.

There were second and third-placed entries in each category, as well as a host of highly commended and commended images.

The high standard and number of entries is a reflection of the club’s healthy status, with more than 50 current members.

The Kirrie club meets every two weeks during the season, which ends on the April 26.

The 2023-24 season gets underway in early September.

Here are the top images from the two categories.

Print of the year

Second place. November Mist by Malcolm McBeath
Third place. Rain Over Bernerary by Marilyn Binnie.
Highly commended. Flying Squirrel by Jeremy Morris.
Highly Commended. The Captain’s Last Port of Call by Ian Cameron
Commended. Winter Reflection by Marilyn McInnes.
Commended. Bow Fiddle Sunrise by Duncan Wood.
Commended. The Squabble by Joe Dailly.

Digital Image of the Year

Second Place. Crested Tit by Jeremy Morris.
Third place. Good Morning Bow Fiddle by Duncan Wood.
Highly Commended. Fountain of Light by Marilyn Binnie.
Commended. Smokin’ by Alan Edwards.
Commended. Male Chaffinch in Flight by Malcolm McBeath.
Commended. Woodland Mist by Malcolm McBeath.
Commended. Looking to Doll by Bill Nicoll.
Commended. Stonechat by Gail Napier.
Commended. Work of Art by Michael Visocchi.

 

