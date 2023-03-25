Kirriemuir photographers give it their best shot with these stunning images in annual awards

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Amateur Angus photographers have delivered this stunning array of images for a local camera club’s main event.

They produced a fantastic body of work for Kirriemuir Photography Club’s print and digital image of the year competitions.

It meant a top quality entry of more than 90 photos.

Compared to recent years it is a big tally.

Tricky task

Ian Sturrock DPAGB had the enjoyable but tough task of selecting the winners.

He chose Alan Belton’s Windy Evening at St Monans as the year’s top print.

And Derek Ramsay’s Squirrel in Winter was the digital image which really caught Ian’s eye.

There were second and third-placed entries in each category, as well as a host of highly commended and commended images.

The high standard and number of entries is a reflection of the club’s healthy status, with more than 50 current members.

The Kirrie club meets every two weeks during the season, which ends on the April 26.

The 2023-24 season gets underway in early September.

Here are the top images from the two categories.

Print of the year

Digital Image of the Year