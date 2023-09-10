Ginger Gairdner: Getting to know other gairdners is a perk of the job!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ginger Gairdner: Getting to know other gairdners is a perk of the job!

By Brian Cunningham
Brian recently gave gardeners from Ballater a tour of the Scone Palace gardens

The other week I had the pleasure of spending a couple of hours in the company of members from the Ballater Royal Horticultural Society.

They headed south to join me for a tour of the gardens and grounds of Scone Palace where I’m the head gardener.

Meeting and chatting with fellow gardeners is definitely one of the pluses I get on the back of being a “weel-kent” face from the privilege of getting to write gardening words for you each week.

How well does your garden grow?

Something I hope never changes however my career evolves in the future.

I love hearing from everyone else about what you grow and all the challenges, failures and success you have.

How well does your garden grow? Image: Shutterstock

Gardening can be so unpredictable sometimes.

You think you’re doing everything right and still have no luck keeping a plant alive only then to hear a tale of another who’s chucked a same plant in a random corner and it’s taking over the place.

That’s gardening for you!

The weather on the day was one of those warm and beautiful blue sky, late summer days.

During my introduction to the group I began by saying that meant the day started with the coldest morning so far.

weather warning Tayside and Fife

The thermometer in the walled garden showing a temperature of 7 degrees.

I then had one of those moments when I realised I was asking for sympathy from the wrong gardeners.

That temperature for those guys is just your typical summer morning where they garden.

I was soon put in my place they being in no mood to hear my whining.

I was feeling a wee bit cold now the start of autumn was here!

Brian loved the gardening chat

I loved the chat going round.

If I stopped to talk about a tree I would get to hear about a favourite of theirs.

A scene from the gardens of Scone Palace.

We shared stories of my favourite climber Clematis tangutica ‘Bill McKenzie’, just now covered in golden yellow, dropping-flowers draping over a 1.5m castellated wall at Scone but so rampant with a Ballater gardener that she has to hack into it with her secateurs.

I cut this down to 15cm from the ground each spring but only after enjoying the sight of the fluffy seed heads this plant produces over the winter months.

The next stop was our kitchen garden currently bursting with produce ready for picking and colour coming from dahlias and nasturtiums.

They’re both looking good but have been suffering from infestations of blackfly, some of the stems of the former completely being covered in them.

Flowers at Scone Palace. Image: Brian Cunningham

This is not something that surprises me with nasturtium.

In fact that’s what I want to happen growing this as a sacrificial, companion plant on the outskirts of the vegetable plots, hoping the black aphids will infest the nasturtium foliage and leave the likes of the beans alone.

That’s as bad as I’ve seen black aphid as a problem in the garden making me realise I’ve yet to see one ladybird this year, a natural predator of this pest.

All these things come in cycles though

I’m wondering there’s not too many to be seen at the moment because they have done their job so well the past few years?

What I’m hoping now is that there appears to be an endless supply of food for not only ladybirds but beetles and hoverflies.

I hope I shall see their numbers increase again next year.

I was keen to learn what pests were a problem for these gardeners in the east of the Cairngorm mountains and it appears ‘thunder flies’ are the problem.

These are tiny thrips, other than the damage the cause they are hard to see though you could shake the plant foliage over a white piece of paper to reveal them.

I suspect that’s what’s affecting some gladioli I have in pots this year causing white dots over the foliage, the foliage just simply look ill.

I like to avoid chemicals so next year, after tipping the dahlias out of the pot and cleaning the corms before storing them in a cool, frost free place over winter, I’ll be inspecting the foliage regularly from much earlier in the season for signs of thrips.

If I suspect they are a present I’ll go for biological control and apply some nematodes.

Keeping gardening traditions alive

When we departed, what I admired most about this gardening group is how they are tackling the problem of dwindling numbers at their annual summer flower show and their attempts to keep this garden tradition of showing and displaying plants from the garden alive.

Beechgrove Garden presenter Calum Clunie from Fife

I’m still keeping my fingers crossed that Calum Clunie on Beechgrove Garden will inspire a new generation of growers and showers.

But failing that, maybe other gardening groups who find themselves in a similar situation can follow the lead of the Ballater RHS.

They invited gardeners in the community to simply bring along one plant in a pot, or display of flowers or veg from their garden, to show and celebrate.

There was only four categories these were all placed into making judging easy, which was carried out out by all those who came along and supported their summer show.

Sounds absolutely brilliant, I’m planning to pop along next year already.

