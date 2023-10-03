The climate café movement started in Dunkeld and Birnam – do they have what it takes to save the world?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The climate café movement started in Dunkeld and Birnam – do they have what it takes to save the world?

From Dunkeld to Mexico, the climate café has spread across the globe. So what is it that makes these community events so invaluable?

By Joanna Bremner
Climate Café founder and director, Jess Pepper speaks to the audience at Climate Cafe Birnam & Dunkeld. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Climate Café founder and director, Jess Pepper speaks to the audience at Climate Cafe Birnam & Dunkeld. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Mum and climate activist, Jess Pepper, started a trend in Little Dunkeld eight years ago that has now spread across the world.

And it all started with a cuppa.

In 2015, Jess sat on the very table in Birnam Arts Centre where she is tonight and came up with an idea.

What if we get local people talking about the climate?

From then, the concept spiralled into a global phenomenon, connecting this small community in Perthshire with the likes of North Carolina and beyond.

All thanks to the power of conversation.

Jess could see that simply talking – with the help of biscuits and hot tea – could inspire change.

Climate Café founder and director, Jess Pepper at Climate Café in Birnam & Dunkeld. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Sense of climate agency for Dunkeld community

And ever since, the Dunkeld and Birnam Climate Café has “created a space for chat and action” on climate change, and inspired communities worldwide to do the same.

Jess says: “It’s something about people coming together, being together and connecting.

“Maybe coming from completely different perspectives, but sharing that interest and thinking about ideas and seeing what is possible.

“And if those spaces showcase some of the things which people are doing in that community, that inspires that chat and excitement about what can be done what can be achieved.

“You know, if your next door neighbour actually has done something remarkable and you hear about it, that’s quite exciting.

“It’s energising and it gives everyone a sense of agency.”

Back then, Jess never expected her climate meetings to take off the way they did.

“We just thought, we’ll put on the kettle and we’ll provide some biscuits.

“And if folk want to turn up and talk about climate change… Who will?” she laughs.

But they did, and they kept coming back.

Climate Café Director, Jess Pepper, speaks to the audience about Climate Café Birnam & Dunkeld. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Cakes for commuters, water efficiency and more

During the last eight years, Climate Café members have made a difference in their community, from food sharing initiatives to helping Dunkeld and Birnam become Scotland’s first water efficient village.

They also provide ‘cakes for commuters’, a scheme to encourage locals to limit their emissions by choosing public transport.

Climate Café had a pop-up sat COP26 in Glasgow and their upcycled bunting made it all the way to COP21 in Paris.

The work of locals has inspired groups across the world, including an upcoming Climate Café in Finland, and possibly Melbourne and New York next.

Jess said that the biggest change has been the attitude in their community.

“I think what really has shifted is our climate literacy,” she says.

“We talk about climate stuff all the time. And everyone brings their own insights and experience to those conversations.”

To any climate change-deniers, Jess invites them to pop along to a Climate Café.

“I think they would be amazed that all these connections and all this momentum can come from a cup of tea.

“I’d invite them to network meeting to tune into what folk are saying, because it is remarkable what has been done communities.”

Political back-tracking ‘not a distraction’ for Dunkeld Climate Café

While the community in Dunkeld and Birnam works hard to make a difference, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has back-tracked on net zero targets.

But Jess said this hasn’t left the group distracted or disheartened.

“It doesn’t even need to be a distraction right now,” she says.

“It’s sad and hard to understand. Especially when the impacts of climate are on those who did the least to cause it and are the most vulnerable.

“But dealing with a climate emergency is going to take everyone. And if everyone can connect in their communities, and those communities can connect with one another… Any politician will be tuning in to see the difference we can make.”

Dunkeld and Birnam Climate Café a ‘marvellous endeavour’

MSP for Perthshire North, John Swinney, will be speaking to parliament about the benefits of Climate Cafés this Thursday.

He says: “The first thing that I’ve been able to do from the back benches in this space I am doing about Climate Cafés.

“Why? Because I am very, very proud of what has been achieved in the community here and what it has led to – this extraordinary global movement.

“Also, the topic is so, so important. And I’m seized of the importance of why we need to act on climate emergency.”

MSP John Swinney meets with Jess Pepper, Climate Café founder at Birnam Arts Centre where the iniative was born. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The former Deputy First Minister of Scotland adds: “When we look at really big problems like the climate emergency, the temptation is to look at it and say ‘that is too difficult for me to do anything about’.”

But the Climate Café, John says, has spiralled from small steps into something much bigger, to become “a marvellous endeavour that is making a difference around the world, and it started off right here in the heart of our community.”

