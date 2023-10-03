My Everyday Heirloom: a sewing case from days gone by

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

My Everyday Heirloom: a sewing case from days gone by

When Nora McElhone finally gets round to tackling that mending pile, she is treated to a world of wooden spools and colourful nomenclature.

By Nora McElhone
Image shows feature writer Nora McElhone sitting at a table with her Everyday Heirloom sewing case. The case is open showing colourful threads and she is sewing a Scout badge on an Explorers shirt.
Nora McElhone, with the sewing kit that was passed down to her. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

In the first of a series of tales of old objects that are still very much loved and used, Nora McElhone tells us about an extra special sewing kit.

When my husband’s family cleared out his wonderful gran’s house her sewing things were passed to me as the only person in the clan likely to make any use of them.

I was the lucky recipient of a mid-century Singer sewing machine, which sadly (and quite literally) blew up in the early days of lockdown. The part of the inheritance that lives on is a little brown case of sewing things that brings joy every time I open it.

Image shows Jenny Milne aged 90. She is smiling, wearing glasses and has short white/grey hair.
Jenny Milne, the previous curator of the heirloom sewing case. Image: The Adamson family.

The case itself has seen better days – a brown leather valise that had a different life prior to becoming a handy place to keep spools of thread, needles and other stitching  accessories. Embossed with the initials J.M.L, a bit of digging revealed that it belonged to John Moncur Lindsay, my husband’s great-great-uncle who died in 1938.

Image shows Nora McElhone's Everyday Heirloom - an old brown leather briefcase with the letters JML. The case is slightly open with a spool of turquoise thread visible.
An Everyday Heirloom sewing case. The plain exterior hides the treasured contents. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

A treasure-trove

One of the locks doesn’t close and there are plenty of scrapes and scratches to point to a lifetime or more of use. But it’s the contents that make my heart sing each time I open it. Beautiful spools of thread in myriad colours – wonderful, wooden spools, the kind that you might see a child playing with in a Shirley Hughes picture book.

Image shows a close up shot of wooden spools of thread.
The case is full of old wooden spools. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

There are the usual threads in black and white that get used frequently but there are also a host of beautiful shades to match almost every required repair or project. Some of the names might not make the grade by today’s standards but they are undeniably evocative of a time long gone.

Gay kingfisher is a deep, vibrant turquoise blue, while light kingfisher is a shade paler. Napoleon is a rich regal colour not to be outdone by royal blue or coronation red. The case contains pretty much any hue I have ever needed and some useful things I didn’t even know existed.

Image shows lots of old wooden spools with colourful thread in an old leather case.
A gorgeous selection of threads in Nora’s sewing case. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Hunting for some invisible thread? I’ve got that. Carpet thread? No problem! Need a spare zip or want to match the particular border of a Cub Scouts badge? We’ve got that covered.

Adding more heirlooms

Over the years I have added some bits and pieces of my own: a wee needle book that I got from my godmother when I was a little girl, stitch rippers and tiny scissors with polka-dot handles from my own mum, whose sewing and knitting skills will always put mine to shame.

With any luck I’ll be able to pass the whole lot, plus all the memories of last minute badge-sewing sessions, costume creations and replaced buttons on to one of my own brood when the time comes.

Do you have an everyday heirloom that you still love to use? We would love to hear about it. Email nmcelhone@thecourier.co.uk with your name and details of the object and why you love it so much.

