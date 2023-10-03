Local Hero: Meet the bike fixer who has raised £100,000 for charity

A decade ago, Alan Bruce knew nothing about bicycles or how to fix them.

Today, the Longforgan resident has fixed and sold more than 1,000, with all proceeds going to his favourite animal charities. To date, he has and donated around £100,000 to good causes.

Alan took early retirement in his 40s, giving up his role as regional accounts manager for the Grenada Group, and moved to Spain with his wife.

When they returned, he sought something to fill his time and although he “knew nothing” about bikes, he began shadowing those who did.

Alan, now 76, said: “I played golf with a friend who had a bike shop in Dundee.

“I went in one Thursday afternoon and we went over a bike.

“He told me what was wrong with it and how to fix it.

“I had to physically fix it myself.

“After the bike sold, I kept going with these lessons.

“I’d watch them then eventually I was allowed to work on customers bikes.”

After that, Alan gradually began accepting bike donations and repairing them.

His wife Fiona started managing the admin side, such as listing the bikes online and communicating with buyers.

Money donated to five animal charities

The first charity to benefit was Spanish Dogs UK, which brought strays who were set to be put down to the UK.

Fiona’s sister was involved with the charity so it felt like the perfect fit.

Monthly donations were given for around 18 months until operations ceased, amounting to around £2,600.

Between 2014 and 2015, his efforts were donated to Greyhound Rescue in Kinross.

The charity rehomes ex-racing greyhounds.

Over the two years, Alan and Fiona donated around £9,000 before changing to a cat shelter in Glencarse.

They donated to the family-run not-for-profit until it closed in 2019.

Since then, money has been given towards vet bills at Angus Cat Rescue.

A monthly donation is also given to a cat and dog shelter in Pego, Alicante.

“It’s a tremendous shelter,” said Alan. “It is funded purely by donations. The staff are all volunteers, there is no government help and nobody is paid.

“They run everything themselves as volunteers.”

During the Coronavirus lockdown, bike sales “went berserk” as restrictions allowed people to cycle.

Students and parents were common customers of Alan and Fiona, with people finding the bikes online or contacting the couple through word of mouth.

Alan blown away by generosity

Often, people will re-donate bikes they have bought from him for resell.

He said: “People have great intentions, but bikes don’t get used so people want to get rid of them again.

“They’re only for summer use or they’re left in the garage or the gears don’t work.

“If you were to take that to a bike shop it would cost £90 to fix.

“Sometimes they don’t have second hand parts, there’s wages, overheads. It’s cheaper to buy another bike. So the bikes pass on to me.”

Alan believes too many bikes are scrapped in Dundee, Angus and Perth.

He hopes more people will learn how to fix them or take them to be repaired, rather than all of the parts being wasted.

“I don’t want the glory,” Alan says. “I just enjoy it.

“People are so generous donating their bikes to us. They will round up the price for donations.

“That generosity is amazing.”

Alan would pick up and drop off bikes for a small fuel fee, depending on how far he had to go.

He gives his time for free, charging a low price per bike.

In the time he has been repairing bicycles, only seven have come back to him.

He added: “It keeps you occupied. Gives me a purpose.

“We’ve made a lot of money for these charities and I’ve met a lot of nice people.”

The couple will be winding down operations as their new car will no longer fit bikes inside.