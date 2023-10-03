Local Hero: Meet the bike fixer who has raised £100,000 for charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Local Hero: Meet the bike fixer who has raised £100,000 for charity

How a Longforgan resident tackled bike wastage and filled his retirement by fixing bicycles for charity.

By Isla Glen
Alan Bruce, 76, has been taking in bikes and repairing them for 12 years. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Alan Bruce, 76, has been taking in bikes and repairing them for 12 years. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A decade ago, Alan Bruce knew nothing about bicycles or how to fix them.

Today, the Longforgan resident has fixed and sold more than 1,000, with all proceeds going to his favourite animal charities. To date, he has and donated around £100,000 to good causes.

Alan took early retirement in his 40s, giving up his role as regional accounts manager for the Grenada Group, and moved to Spain with his wife.

When they returned, he sought something to fill his time and although he “knew nothing” about bikes, he began shadowing those who did.

Bikes in Alan’s workshop. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Alan, now 76, said: “I played golf with a friend who had a bike shop in Dundee.

“I went in one Thursday afternoon and we went over a bike.

“He told me what was wrong with it and how to fix it.

“I had to physically fix it myself.

“After the bike sold, I kept going with these lessons.

“I’d watch them then eventually I was allowed to work on customers bikes.”

After that, Alan gradually began accepting bike donations and repairing them.

His wife Fiona started managing the admin side, such as listing the bikes online and communicating with buyers.

Money donated to five animal charities

The first charity to benefit was Spanish Dogs UK, which brought strays who were set to be put down to the UK.

Fiona’s sister was involved with the charity so it felt like the perfect fit.

Monthly donations were given for around 18 months until operations ceased, amounting to around £2,600.

Between 2014 and 2015, his efforts were donated to Greyhound Rescue in Kinross.

The charity rehomes ex-racing greyhounds.

Over the two years, Alan and Fiona donated around £9,000 before changing to a cat shelter in Glencarse.

Alan fixes bikes for adults and children. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

They donated to the family-run not-for-profit until it closed in 2019.

Since then, money has been given towards vet bills at Angus Cat Rescue.

A monthly donation is also given to a cat and dog shelter in Pego, Alicante.

“It’s a tremendous shelter,” said Alan. “It is funded purely by donations. The staff are all volunteers, there is no government help and nobody is paid.

“They run everything themselves as volunteers.”

During the Coronavirus lockdown, bike sales “went berserk” as restrictions allowed people to cycle.

Students and parents were common customers of Alan and Fiona, with people finding the bikes online or contacting the couple through word of mouth.

Alan blown away by generosity

Often, people will re-donate bikes they have bought from him for resell.

He said: “People have great intentions, but bikes don’t get used so people want to get rid of them again.

“They’re only for summer use or they’re left in the garage or the gears don’t work.

“If you were to take that to a bike shop it would cost £90 to fix.

“Sometimes they don’t have second hand parts, there’s wages, overheads. It’s cheaper to buy another bike. So the bikes pass on to me.”

Alan believes too many bikes are scrapped in Dundee, Angus and Perth.

He hopes more people will learn how to fix them or take them to be repaired, rather than all of the parts being wasted.

Inside Alan’s workshop. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I don’t want the glory,” Alan says. “I just enjoy it.

“People are so generous donating their bikes to us. They will round up the price for donations.

“That generosity is amazing.”

Alan would pick up and drop off bikes for a small fuel fee, depending on how far he had to go.

He gives his time for free, charging a low price per bike.

In the time he has been repairing bicycles, only seven have come back to him.

He added: “It keeps you occupied. Gives me a purpose.

“We’ve made a lot of money for these charities and I’ve met a lot of nice people.”

The couple will be winding down operations as their new car will no longer fit bikes inside.

