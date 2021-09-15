MPs slam Trade and Agriculture Commission delays

A group of MPs has slammed the UK Government for negotiating trade deals, including one with Australia, in the absence of a statutory Trade and Agriculture Commission (TAC).

Members of the House of Commons Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Efra) committee have accused the UK Government of “running the clock down” on stakeholders’ input into future trade deals – including the UK-Australia free trade agreement – by delaying the establishment of a statutory TAC.

The establishment of a statutory body to scrutinise future trade deals to ensure they do not negatively impact British farmers formed part of the Trade Act 2021, which received Royal Assent four months ago.

In a letter to the International Trade Secretary, the committee expressed concern that the TAC has not yet been created despite the government pushing ahead with post-Brexit trade negotiations, including a trade deal with Australia.

An interim TAC, chaired by former Food Standards Agency chief executive Tim Smith, published its recommendations earlier this year.

It said that while the UK should aim to promote the liberalisation of trade to give consumers choice, it must prioritise the domestic agri-food sector and ensure imports meet UK standards on food safety and biosecurity.

The Efra committee says Government delays establishing the TAC, and publishing a full response to recommendations from the interim TAC in March, are a “continuing concern”.

“The Government has repeated its ambition that the TAC will advise on future strategy; it is difficult to see how this can happen when negotiations are ongoing and the TAC does not exist,” said Efra committee chairman, Neil Parish MP.

“By dragging its heels in responding to the conclusions of the former Trade and Agriculture Commission’s report, and failing to appoint the membership of the new body, the Government is effectively running the clock down on stakeholders’ input into future trade deals.”

Mr Parish added: “There is an increasing risk that the Government’s continued inaction in this regard could be read as indifference to British stakeholders.”

NFU Scotland president, Martin Kennedy, said delays establishing the TAC came against the backdrop of a potential new trade deal with New Zealand, and a similar deal with Australia.

He said: “The blunt fact is that neither deal has been afforded any kind of proper parliamentary scrutiny as the Government’s promised Statutory Trade and Agriculture Commission has yet to be established – a delay that is frustrating and unacceptable.

“Safeguards against market disruption are also promised but the cumulative impact of these deals will be profound for UK farming and, if handled badly, may make it impossible for some of our family farming businesses to continue to compete with high levels of low-cost imports produced standards that would not be allowed here.”

A spokesman from the Department for International Trade said: “British farming is at the heart of our trade policy, and any deals we sign will include protections for the agriculture industry and we will not compromise our high standards.

“The new Trade and Agriculture Commission will play an important role in the scrutiny of trade agreements – applications are being considered and we will announce membership shortly.”