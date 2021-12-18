Finlay McIntyre: Rural folk deserve applause for efforts in wake of storms

It’s true “nae man can tether time nor tide”, and these last two years under the shadow of Covid seem to have flown by.

As I sit to write this month’s blethers, the ewes are just entering their second turn at the tups and tomorrow there will be a changing of the guard!

Tup lambs are looking a bit weathered and in need of TLC. Ewes, however, have held condition well, so hopefully the meetings have been fruitful.

At Crossmount the ewes will be turned away back to the hill for the second turn, and if the mild weather continues the young dog, Belle, will be put to good use turning ewes back in towards romance and prosperity.

Last week we encountered Storm Barra, and although I’m not sure I’m on for a wild December day getting a name, that seems to be the fashion.

In the morning things were clear enough and a hard frost meant the roads were treacherous with ice. They remained untreated when a wee scuff of snow arrived and this proved difficult for motorists to navigate. The estate gardener gritted the length of Dunalastair Brae by hand, to get traffic moving again – no mean feat!

In the wake of Storm Arwen, it was shepherds and keepers and other traditionally employed folk that were out in the grey dark of the morning opening roads from fallen trees and debris.

These hardy folk, along with all the linesmen, should be heartily applauded for their efforts to get our rural communities going again. Community is so very important in our fragile rural areas and I was glad to be invited to a charity auction in Glen Lyon in aid of the primary school.

What great support was shown by the locals, and a healthy sum was raised. A local lamb was cooked to perfection on a spit and the same good folk, who in the early hours of that morning cleared the aftermath of the storm, enjoyed a successful night in happy company for a good cause.

On my travels checking sheep I can concur the woodcock this year are bountiful. This seems to be the case all over and its braw to see them.

Cows are folded onto the neeps and are enjoying the experience a little earlier than I would have liked – but the hinds were enjoying the experience too!

The smell of turnip getting eaten is a gratifying one.

Baby heifers are also on the fodder crop and are well satisfied. Lamb trade is continuing at a great go and seems set to remain so.

A good sound trade is worth more than a boom and bust season so I hope there are no poor fortunes in the new year. It is disappointing to witness some of the big retailers offering imported lamb and pork in suspicious packaging, another reminder to support our local butchers as much as possible.

Clipping

This week we clipped the fattening cattle as the mild weather of late has resulted in profuse sweating and the associated problems that brings with it. I reckon they are about 40 – 50 kgs heavier than their brothers at this time last year.

So we approach the ending of another difficult year with a good deal to be thankful for.

Our industry and the careers and communities that grow around it face many challenges in 2022, pressures on land use and an urban-centric political class mean fresh assaults of the sustainable management of our businesses seem to be common place.

We need more exchange with policy makers and, more importantly, the general public, who need to garner their knowledge from more than just axe grinders who seem to get a great deal of air time.

Enduring

The good folk like those I witnessed on that cold winters night in Glen Lyon though are found up and down our hills and glens and throughout the straths and vales. They are an enduring bunch and up for the challenge I am sure.

As we approach the festive celebrations in these uncertain times I wish you all a hale, hearty and merry Christmas and all the best for 2022.

Whilst we may not be able to celebrate in the manner he had hoped we should mind that the first nativity was quite a humble affair also. Time and tide will keep at it and next year will be better.