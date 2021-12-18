Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Liam Henderson happy in midfield or defence to play his part in high-flying Arbroath side

By Scott Lorimer
December 18 2021, 8.05am
Liam Henderson is happy to play anywhere for Arbroath to help make his mark on the side.
Liam Henderson admits he’s happy to play anywhere on the field for Arbroath to make his mark on the high-flying side.

Henderson returned to the Lichties starting line-up on Saturday after two games on the bench.

The 25-year-old couldn’t have wished for a better return to the team after scoring and keeping a clean sheet in the 2-0 win at Partick Thistle, moving his side up to third in the Championship.

Defence or midfield

Henderson’s return to Dick Campbell’s team saw him slot in at the left centre-back position in the absence of Ricky Little.

Earlier in the season he saw himself in midfield, but Henderson says he feels at home in the middle of the park or at the back.

Liam Henderson had been playing inn midfield earlier in the season.
“At Edinburgh City I was left centre back for three years. It’s not alien to me,” he explained.

“I know how to play that position. My natural position is centre midfield, where the gaffer was playing me at the start of the season.

“But if he needs me to go in defence and play, I’m happy to go and do the job.

“It’s a hard team to get into at the moment. When an opportunity arises, like it has, it’s my time to keep that jersey and try and help the team win the next game.”

Praise from the gaffer

Henderson earned some special praise from gaffer Dick Campbell for his goal which effectively ended the game last weekend.

After scoring, he ran over to celebrate with the travelling fans only to be embraced by his manager.

“The fans were behind the gaffer celebrating,” he explained.

“I was at that side and he was telling me to come over – so I couldn’t say no to the gaffer.

“He told me ‘good goal son’, but he used a bit of bad language so I’ll not repeat that,” he joked.

“I think he praised me after the game which was quite good, so I was happy with that.”

Another defensive run out

With Ricky Little forced to miss out another week due to a concussion, Henderson looks set to keep his place in the back four when Arbroath welcome Morton to Gayfield.

Despite The Ton propping up the table, he doesn’t believe Saturday’s game will be an easy three points.

“We won’t be sucked into that trap. Everyone could beat anyone,” he said.

“I don’t know how they will come out and play. They got beat conceding six goals last week.

“They might come up to us and sit in a bit, play on the counter attack.

“I’ll try to do my job at the back and let the boys in front of us go forward and try to win the game.”

