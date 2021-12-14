Arbroath smash 1,000 barrier for season ticket sales after incredible Championship run

An error occurred. Please try again.

Arbroath have smashed the 1,000 barrier for season ticket sales after an incredible run of Championship form.

The Angus side announced they’d reached the magical milestone on Tuesday after Saturday’s 1-0 win over Partick Thistle moved them to within three points of the top.

Arbroath are third and unbeaten in nine games.

They have taken the scalps of Inverness, Kilmarnock and Partick away from home in recent weeks.

1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ and counting! We are thrilled to announce we now have over 1000 season ticket holders! Don’t miss out, buy your half price season ticket today! Fantastic Value for money! Buy here; https://t.co/Y9Pb7oYd88 pic.twitter.com/bLY91Ebga7 — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) December 14, 2021

And their success has seen the crowds flocking to Gayfield.

The average home support is DOUBLE what it was when Dick Campbell took over as boss in 2016.

Campbell has led his side to two titles and three consecutive seasons in the Championship.

He is keen to underplay his side’s hopes of reaching the Scottish Premiership play-offs.

But Arbroath are clearly in the mix for a top four spot.

And they have launched a half season ticket to entice fans to watch their run-in.