Arbroath smash 1,000 barrier for season ticket sales after incredible Championship run

By Ewan Smith
December 14 2021, 3.53pm Updated: December 14 2021, 4.02pm
Arbroath fans have snapped up over 1000 season tickets
Arbroath have smashed the 1,000 barrier for season ticket sales after an incredible run of Championship form.

The Angus side announced they’d reached the magical milestone on Tuesday after Saturday’s 1-0 win over Partick Thistle moved them to within three points of the top.

Arbroath are third and unbeaten in nine games.

They have taken the scalps of Inverness, Kilmarnock and Partick away from home in recent weeks.

And their success has seen the crowds flocking to Gayfield.

The average home support is DOUBLE what it was when Dick Campbell took over as boss in 2016.

Campbell has led his side to two titles and three consecutive seasons in the Championship.

Arbroath have seen season ticket sales soar during an incredible season

He is keen to underplay his side’s hopes of reaching the Scottish Premiership play-offs.

But Arbroath are clearly in the mix for a top four spot.

And they have launched a half season ticket to entice fans to watch their run-in.

