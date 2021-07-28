From Australia to Arbroath: Angus club’s new generation of foreign-based season ticket holders

Arbroath have recorded their ‘best ever’ season ticket sales with fans as far as Australia signing up to see the Gayfield side in action.

The Angus club have sold almost 800 season books – up from the previous high of just over 700 in 2019.

The majority of their season ticket holders live in and around Arbroath but they are now also back by a new generation foreign-based fans.

Arbroath season ticket sales go global

Adelaide in Australia is over 10,000 miles away from Gayfield but is home to an Arbroath season ticket holder.

Fans from across the globe including Hong Kong and Holland will log into Arbroath FC TV to follow their club from afar.

And the future looks bright for the Angus side with almost 200 members Arbroath FC Community Trust becoming Young Lichties season ticket holders.

Reminder – Season Tickets still on salehttps://t.co/Cfuv54ERfE Your season ticket will give you free entry to our friendly against St Johnstone on Wednesday. Our ST which is the cheapest in the Championship, gives you full access to Arbroath FC TV and 10% off in the club shop pic.twitter.com/hjHvEIABVn — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) July 19, 2021

“We’re breaking records with our season ticket sales again,” said Arbroath chairman Mike Caird.

“It’s now approaching the 800 mark which is fantastic. We have a lot of new young supporters.

“We also have fans from different parts of the world who have bought season tickets this year.

“A lot of them won’t be able to come to a game but they are buying tickets to back the club and to watch us on Arbroath FC TV.

“We’ve again offered full access to that as an incentive for adult season ticket holders. Some of them tuning in from Australia, Hong Kong and Holland.

“We were concerned about what would happen with fans being away from the ground for 18 months but the sales have been amazing.

“There was a lot of uncertainty last year and we still managed to sell a lot of season tickets.

“We had hoped fans would see some games last year but they couldn’t get into Gayfield.

“We tried to make sure Arbroath FC TV was a quality product but I know that nothing beats being at the game.

“The year before last we sold over 700 and now we’ve got them back and more.”

Arbroath ready to welcome double cup holders St Johnstone to Gayfield

Meanwhile, Caird can’t wait to welcome St Johnstone for their first competitive game at Gayfield in 12 years.

Saints recently beat Arbroath 4-1 in and recorded a 6-0 victory in a 2009 League Cup match the last time they visited on a competitive basis.

“It’s fantastic to het the cup holders here at Gayfield,” added Caird.

“We are close enough to be a local derby. I’m sure there will be a number of St Johnstone fans who want to come here.

“It’s great to see them back in Europe and I’m sure there’s a real buzz about Perth right now. We’ll see them here a few days after their tie.”