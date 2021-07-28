Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
From Australia to Arbroath: Angus club’s new generation of foreign-based season ticket holders

By Ewan Smith
July 28 2021, 5.05pm
Arbroath are enjoying record season ticket sales from fans from as far as Australia and Hong Kong
Arbroath have recorded their ‘best ever’ season ticket sales with fans as far as Australia signing up to see the Gayfield side in action.

The Angus club have sold almost 800 season books – up from the previous high of just over 700 in 2019.

The majority of their season ticket holders live in and around Arbroath but they are now also back by a new generation foreign-based fans.

Arbroath season ticket sales go global

Adelaide in Australia is over 10,000 miles away from Gayfield but is home to an Arbroath season ticket holder.

Fans from across the globe including Hong Kong and Holland will log into Arbroath FC TV to follow their club from afar.

And the future looks bright for the Angus side with almost 200 members Arbroath FC Community Trust becoming Young Lichties season ticket holders.

“We’re breaking records with our season ticket sales again,” said Arbroath chairman Mike Caird.

“It’s now approaching the 800 mark which is fantastic. We have a lot of new young supporters.

“We also have fans from different parts of the world who have bought season tickets this year.

“A lot of them won’t be able to come to a game but they are buying tickets to back the club and to watch us on Arbroath FC TV.

“We’ve again offered full access to that as an incentive for adult season ticket holders. Some of them tuning in from Australia, Hong Kong and Holland.

“We were concerned about what would happen with fans being away from the ground for 18 months but the sales have been amazing.

The Gayfield terraces will be filled with fans again after record season ticket sales at Arbroath

“There was a lot of uncertainty last year and we still managed to sell a lot of season tickets.

“We had hoped fans would see some games last year but they couldn’t get into Gayfield.

“We tried to make sure Arbroath FC TV was a quality product but I know that nothing beats being at the game.

“The year before last we sold over 700 and now we’ve got them back and more.”

Arbroath ready to welcome double cup holders St Johnstone to Gayfield

Arbroath fans will watch their side face St Johnstone in the Premier Sports League Cup next month

Meanwhile, Caird can’t wait to welcome St Johnstone for their first competitive game at Gayfield in 12 years.

Saints recently beat Arbroath 4-1 in and recorded a 6-0 victory in a 2009 League Cup match the last time they visited on a competitive basis.

“It’s fantastic to het the cup holders here at Gayfield,” added Caird.

“We are close enough to be a local derby. I’m sure there will be a number of St Johnstone fans who want to come here.

“It’s great to see them back in Europe and I’m sure there’s a real buzz about Perth right now. We’ll see them here a few days after their tie.”

VIDEO: Arbroath chairman Mike Caird hopes to welcome 1000 fans back to Gayfield next season as Angus club make significant investment on and off the park

 

