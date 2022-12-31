Native plant could help farmers make money from muck

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Native plant could help farmers make money from muck

By Nancy Nicolson
December 31 2022, 7.26am
DUCKWEED: Researchers are investigating how farm waste can be used to grow a protein source for livestock.
DUCKWEED: Researchers are investigating how farm waste can be used to grow a protein source for livestock.

Farmers are being urged to get involved in a research project which involves turning agricultural waste into feed for livestock.

The study by Aberystwyth University and University College Cork is investigating how slurry and wastewater from the beef and dairy industries could be used to grow duckweed, which is not only able to clean waste water, but it can also provide a  protein source for animals.

Researchers believe the fast-growing plant could benefit the beef and dairy producers by reducing their reliance on importing protein-rich feed such as soy.

Dr Dylan Gwynn-Jones, who is leading the project at Aberystwyth University’s Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences (IBERS), said: “We are very keen for farmers and the wider agriculture sector to get involved in the project.

“With expected increases in global food production, there is a pressing need for agriculture to be carbon-friendly, while protecting water quality and biodiversity.

“By helping the agricultural industry develop technology to produce valuable green protein from waste, the research effectively allows farmers to make money from muck.

A single cow can produce up to 60kgs of waste per day.

“Native duckweeds can make slurry a valuable resource. They are amongst the fastest growing plants, they are tolerant of ammonium, which is found in slurry, and they produce valuable essential amino acids that make it a promising feed-stock.”

With a single cow producing up to 60kgs of waste per day, storing slurry is a significant cost for farmers. Duckweed’s waste water cleansing properties could also help improve water quality in rivers and coastal areas.

The project applies the teams’ knowledge of hydroponics and waste management to develop plant growth systems supplied with nutrients sourced from animal waste.

The €1.46 million Brainwaves project (Bilateral Regional Accord between Ireland and Wales for Agricultural Valorisation and Environmental Sustainability) is part-funded by €1.16 million from the European Regional Development Fund through the Ireland Wales Cooperation Programme. It builds on previously successful collaborations between Aberystwyth and Cork Universities.

Farmers and the wider agricultural industry can find out more and apply to be part of the project at www.ucc.ie/en/brainwaves.

