Dundee boss Gary Bowyer ‘looking for better’ from Dark Blues despite topping the table

Dundee are yet to realise their potential under Gary Bowyer.

That’s the view of the manager himself as the Dark Blues head into the second half of their Championship campaign.

Eighteen of their 36 league games have passed with Bowyer’s boys sitting top of the table.

They’ve won five league games in a row, seven in all competitions since the end of October.

In that time they’ve defeated the likes of Ayr United, Partick Thistle and Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

‘Looking for better’

However, Bowyer isn’t satisfied yet and wants even more from his team in 2023.

Asked how he would sum up his time in charge so far, the former Blackburn and Blackpool boss said: “I’d sum it up by saying we have got to do better.

“There is a lot more to come from us.

“To sit top at Christmas looks very good and it’s pleasing but there is still a hell of a lot more to come from us.

“That belief is there in the group as well.

“We won’t get carried away.

“There are players in the squad who have been there, seen it, done it and know you don’t get anything for being top at Christmas.

“The run we have been on, there are other teams more than capable of doing similar so we know we have to concentrate on what has brought us success.

“But we are still looking for better in our all-round game.”

‘Wind machine’

That starts with Monday’s clash with neighbours Arbroath.

The Red Lichties find themselves in far different form to their dark blue hosts, having won just once in their last nine games.

After narrowly missing out on an incredible promotion to the top flight last season, this term has been a struggle for Dick Campbell’s side.

They find themselves in ninth place, three points above bottom side Hamilton.

But Bowyer doesn’t expect anything but a tough test from the Angus side after two tight matches between the sides already this season.

“We’ve had two very tough games against them already,” Bowyer added.

“The one at Dens on TV went to the wire and the one at Arbroath was my first experience of Gayfield and the wind machine there.

“Both games were really competitive and I expect exactly the same this time.

“But we go into the game with confidence and belief from the run we are on.”