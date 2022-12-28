Dundee half-term report card: Gary Bowyer’s first six months rated

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee half-term report card: Gary Bowyer’s first six months rated

By George Cran
December 28 2022, 12.00pm Updated: December 29 2022, 9.25am
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer. Image: SNS.

Dundee are heading into 2023 as the top side in the Championship.

Their target is an immediate return to the top flight – and they are on course to do just that.

But it hasn’t all been plain sailing for manager Gary Bowyer in his first season in charge.

He is 18 matches into his debut Dark Blues campaign.

So how do we rate Dundee at the end of 2022?

Paul McMullan celebrates with Zak Rudden after the pair combined to open the scoring against Hamilton.
Dundee have been in fine form of late. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.

Star man

Zach Robinson is top scorer, Zak Rudden not far behind while youngsters like Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron have shone at times.

Cammy Kerr has quietly gone about a very strong campaign, as has Lee Ashcroft.

But there’s only one real winner for this accolade – Paul McMullan has been outstanding this season.

Not only has the speedy winger been picking up his usual assists but he’s added that golden ability to find the net, too.

Paul McMullan has six goals this season. Image: SNS.

Before this season, the former United man had only scored three goals for Dundee.

He’s got six already this term – and counting.

In fact, the five league goals he has scored this term is his best ever tally, though he grabbed nine in all competitions in his first season at Tannadice.

Pace to burn, crosses on point and shots finding the net – this promises to be a stellar season for McMullan.

Standout moment

There have been a couple of absolute rakers flying into the net in front of the Bob Shankly Stand at Dens Park.

Robinson’s piledriver against Queen’s Park was somehow bettered by McMullan scoring from at least 35 yards against Ayr.

And the win at Somerset Park on Friday night was a big one.

But Cammy Kerr’s winner at Partick Thistle stands out a mile.

Cammy Kerr wheels away after firing in against Partick Thistle
Cammy Kerr wheels away after firing in against Partick Thistle (Image: David Young/Shutterstock).

Heading into half-time at Firhill 2-0 down, the Dark Blues looked certain to suffer a fourth game on the trot without a win.

A change of system, a couple of subs and Dundee came roaring back to level through Robinson and Ryan Sweeney.

Then Max Anderson picked out Kerr on the edge of the area and he found the net to cue major celebrations in front of the away end.

The comeback galvanised Dundee and there’s been no stopping the Dark Blues since.

Signings

Boss Gary Bowyer hasn’t signed as many players as he would have liked, that much is clear.

Tyler French was the only permanent signing in the summer. The former Wrexham man, though, has been a superb addition to the squad.

His pace at the back has been a huge asset while there’s attacking ability too.

Tyler French takes on Inverness. Image: SNS.

Derick Osei joined after the transfer window shut and the big Frenchman has shown he is a useful signing with three goals in just eight appearances.

The loanees, meanwhile, have been up and down.

Joe Grayson has shown real ability at times but, in others, has faded from games.

Ben Williamson, too, has been excellent of late but took his time to find his feet in this team.

Dundee striker Zach Robinson scores from the spot against Raith Rovers (Image: David Young/Shutterstock).

Zach Robinson, meanwhile, has been excellent up front.

Goals have come but he also brings much more – a real presence up front and ability to hold the ball up.

Overall, each signing has brought something to the squad.

Where to improve

Dundee create a lot of chances.

It was a real bugbear of manager Gary Bowyer in the early days with his consistent message to players urging them to be more clinical.

Their recent impressive run has shown they can do that, combining good defensive displays with the goals to win games.

But they still miss chances.

Heading into 2023 they are behind Ayr, Partick Thistle and Queen’s Park in terms of goals scored.

A more prolific Dundee will be very difficult to stop this season.

Overall grade – B+

Dundee manager Gary Bowyer celebrates at Inverness after Dundee's win
Gary Bowyer celebrates at Inverness after Dundee’s win. Image: SNS.

It’s gone pretty well for Gary Bowyer in his first six months as Dundee manager.

The former Blackburn and Blackpool gaffer has made real effort to connect with fans.

Combine that with good results on the park and it’s a very decent start to life at Dens.

But there is a long way to go and, as well as some parts of this season has gone, this Dundee team is capable of more.

Show that and there’s no catching them in this Championship title race.

