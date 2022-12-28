Dundee half-term report card: Gary Bowyer’s first six months rated

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee are heading into 2023 as the top side in the Championship.

Their target is an immediate return to the top flight – and they are on course to do just that.

But it hasn’t all been plain sailing for manager Gary Bowyer in his first season in charge.

He is 18 matches into his debut Dark Blues campaign.

So how do we rate Dundee at the end of 2022?

Star man

Zach Robinson is top scorer, Zak Rudden not far behind while youngsters like Josh Mulligan and Lyall Cameron have shone at times.

Cammy Kerr has quietly gone about a very strong campaign, as has Lee Ashcroft.

But there’s only one real winner for this accolade – Paul McMullan has been outstanding this season.

Not only has the speedy winger been picking up his usual assists but he’s added that golden ability to find the net, too.

Before this season, the former United man had only scored three goals for Dundee.

He’s got six already this term – and counting.

In fact, the five league goals he has scored this term is his best ever tally, though he grabbed nine in all competitions in his first season at Tannadice.

Pace to burn, crosses on point and shots finding the net – this promises to be a stellar season for McMullan.

Standout moment

There have been a couple of absolute rakers flying into the net in front of the Bob Shankly Stand at Dens Park.

Robinson’s piledriver against Queen’s Park was somehow bettered by McMullan scoring from at least 35 yards against Ayr.

And the win at Somerset Park on Friday night was a big one.

But Cammy Kerr’s winner at Partick Thistle stands out a mile.

Heading into half-time at Firhill 2-0 down, the Dark Blues looked certain to suffer a fourth game on the trot without a win.

A change of system, a couple of subs and Dundee came roaring back to level through Robinson and Ryan Sweeney.

Then Max Anderson picked out Kerr on the edge of the area and he found the net to cue major celebrations in front of the away end.

The comeback galvanised Dundee and there’s been no stopping the Dark Blues since.

Signings

Boss Gary Bowyer hasn’t signed as many players as he would have liked, that much is clear.

Tyler French was the only permanent signing in the summer. The former Wrexham man, though, has been a superb addition to the squad.

His pace at the back has been a huge asset while there’s attacking ability too.

Derick Osei joined after the transfer window shut and the big Frenchman has shown he is a useful signing with three goals in just eight appearances.

The loanees, meanwhile, have been up and down.

Joe Grayson has shown real ability at times but, in others, has faded from games.

Ben Williamson, too, has been excellent of late but took his time to find his feet in this team.

Zach Robinson, meanwhile, has been excellent up front.

Goals have come but he also brings much more – a real presence up front and ability to hold the ball up.

Overall, each signing has brought something to the squad.

Where to improve

Dundee create a lot of chances.

It was a real bugbear of manager Gary Bowyer in the early days with his consistent message to players urging them to be more clinical.

Their recent impressive run has shown they can do that, combining good defensive displays with the goals to win games.

But they still miss chances.

Heading into 2023 they are behind Ayr, Partick Thistle and Queen’s Park in terms of goals scored.

A more prolific Dundee will be very difficult to stop this season.

Overall grade – B+

It’s gone pretty well for Gary Bowyer in his first six months as Dundee manager.

The former Blackburn and Blackpool gaffer has made real effort to connect with fans.

Combine that with good results on the park and it’s a very decent start to life at Dens.

But there is a long way to go and, as well as some parts of this season has gone, this Dundee team is capable of more.

Show that and there’s no catching them in this Championship title race.