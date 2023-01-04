Potato groups out to recruit new members

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Potato groups out to recruit new members

By Nancy Nicolson
January 4 2023, 4.32pm
GROUNDWORK: Potato organisations are asking for support to help secure the sector.
The two new tattie organisations formed after the demise of AHDB Potatoes are appealing for support from growers as the industry looks ahead to an uncertain season.

The Seed Potato Organisation (SPO),  which vows to fund agronomy research, support the development of seed potato markets and focus on the economic and environmental sustainability of the sector, is looking for members to commit  £1000 to establish the organisation (which can be redeemed in future) and an annual membership fee of £29/ha, based on the area of seed grown.

Meanwhile, GB Potatoes aims to be a coordinated lobbying voice for the entire potato industry and rather than any levy, it  is proposing a voluntary subscription of £10/ha for growers and 10p/tonne from first purchasers.

Archie Gibson, the executive director of Agrico UK and a member of the GB Potatoes working group, was in the Black Isle this week drumming up support for the organisation, and admitted that many producers are sitting on the fence because of prospects for this year’s trade.

Archie Gibson has been drumming up support for GB Potatoes.

“People are unwilling to commit because the industry is feeling bruised and there is uncertainty over table and processing contract prices for the new cropping season,” he said.

“That will be having an effect on what both SPO and GB Potatoes are trying to do.”

He added that representatives of the two organisations had met before  Christmas and were keen to collaborate.

“There’s room for both of us and a need for both of us, because on some issues GB Potatoes might be  better able to handle approaches to governments in the devolved administrations as well as national level, while it might well be that SPO through their research work, will have a strong voice there.”

Growers are keen to develop the seed industry in Scotland.

Jonnie Martin, a Black Isle farmer and SPO board member,  said the seed sector needed a united and dynamic organisation that could direct scientific research and  promote and develop the health status of the industry.

He added: “I see the SPO as best positioned to influence change and bring benefit. The SPO is an affordable organisation. As growers, we’re stronger together and I’d encourage all seed growers and stakeholders to join up.”

 

 

 

 

