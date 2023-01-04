Potato groups out to recruit new members

The two new tattie organisations formed after the demise of AHDB Potatoes are appealing for support from growers as the industry looks ahead to an uncertain season.

The Seed Potato Organisation (SPO), which vows to fund agronomy research, support the development of seed potato markets and focus on the economic and environmental sustainability of the sector, is looking for members to commit £1000 to establish the organisation (which can be redeemed in future) and an annual membership fee of £29/ha, based on the area of seed grown.

Meanwhile, GB Potatoes aims to be a coordinated lobbying voice for the entire potato industry and rather than any levy, it is proposing a voluntary subscription of £10/ha for growers and 10p/tonne from first purchasers.

Archie Gibson, the executive director of Agrico UK and a member of the GB Potatoes working group, was in the Black Isle this week drumming up support for the organisation, and admitted that many producers are sitting on the fence because of prospects for this year’s trade.

“People are unwilling to commit because the industry is feeling bruised and there is uncertainty over table and processing contract prices for the new cropping season,” he said.

“That will be having an effect on what both SPO and GB Potatoes are trying to do.”

He added that representatives of the two organisations had met before Christmas and were keen to collaborate.

“There’s room for both of us and a need for both of us, because on some issues GB Potatoes might be better able to handle approaches to governments in the devolved administrations as well as national level, while it might well be that SPO through their research work, will have a strong voice there.”

Jonnie Martin, a Black Isle farmer and SPO board member, said the seed sector needed a united and dynamic organisation that could direct scientific research and promote and develop the health status of the industry.

He added: “I see the SPO as best positioned to influence change and bring benefit. The SPO is an affordable organisation. As growers, we’re stronger together and I’d encourage all seed growers and stakeholders to join up.”