Midweek meal: Smoked trout risotto recipe is a short cut to flavour

By Brian Stormont
January 4 2023, 5.00pm
A smoke trout risotto needn't mean spending hours in the kitchen. Image: British Trout.
A smoke trout risotto needn't mean spending hours in the kitchen. Image: British Trout.

“Risotto, what a faff eh? Well, while a full-on properly made risotto is a delicious thing and often worth the effort, in today’s time-poor midweek lifestyle something simpler can tick the indulgent risotto box. It won’t cost you the whole evening – you won’t even need to make a stock – how cool is that?” says chef Tim Maddams.

“The use of jasmine rice in this recipe from britishtrout.co.uk adds a more subtle texture and lighter note and allows you to throw the dish together as and when once the rice is sorted.

“I often keep a few packs of smoked trout in the freezer as it’s handy, defrosts quickly and takes up very little space – ideal for a get out of jail on a midweek supper.

“What is not to like about that?” adds Tim.

Cheat-y smoked trout risotto

(Serves 2-3)

An easy-to-make smoked trout risotto. Image: British Trout.

Ingredients

  • 150g jasmine rice
  • 225g water
  • A good knob of butter
  • 1 small onion
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 1 pack cold smoked British trout
  • 1 tablespoon creme fraiche
  • A sprig of fresh parsley and another of chives
  • Plenty of black pepper
  • Half a lemon

Method

  1. Pour the jasmine rice and water in a small pan with a pinch of salt, place a lid on the pan and bring the rice to a simmer then cook on a low simmer for five minutes, stir occasionally. Turn off the heat and allow the rice to steam with the lid on for another 15 mins or so.
  2. While the rice cooks, finely chop the onion and slice the garlic. Melt the butter in a small pan and cook the onion and garlic for a few minutes until soft.
  3. Open the cold smoked trout pack and roughly chop. Chop the parsley and the chives and set aside.
  4. Once the rice is steamed and cooked add the creme fraiche, trout, butter, onions, and garlic all at once and stir it all together over a high heat for just one minute.
  5. Season the risotto well with black pepper, and serve with the chopped herbs scattered over the top and a wedge of lemon.

For more midweek menu ideas, click on our archive here. Or check out the British Trout website for some simple recipes.

