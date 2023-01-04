Midweek meal: Smoked trout risotto recipe is a short cut to flavour

“Risotto, what a faff eh? Well, while a full-on properly made risotto is a delicious thing and often worth the effort, in today’s time-poor midweek lifestyle something simpler can tick the indulgent risotto box. It won’t cost you the whole evening – you won’t even need to make a stock – how cool is that?” says chef Tim Maddams.
“The use of jasmine rice in this recipe from britishtrout.co.uk adds a more subtle texture and lighter note and allows you to throw the dish together as and when once the rice is sorted.
“I often keep a few packs of smoked trout in the freezer as it’s handy, defrosts quickly and takes up very little space – ideal for a get out of jail on a midweek supper.
“What is not to like about that?” adds Tim.
Cheat-y smoked trout risotto
(Serves 2-3)
Ingredients
- 150g jasmine rice
- 225g water
- A good knob of butter
- 1 small onion
- 1 clove garlic
- 1 pack cold smoked British trout
- 1 tablespoon creme fraiche
- A sprig of fresh parsley and another of chives
- Plenty of black pepper
- Half a lemon
Method
- Pour the jasmine rice and water in a small pan with a pinch of salt, place a lid on the pan and bring the rice to a simmer then cook on a low simmer for five minutes, stir occasionally. Turn off the heat and allow the rice to steam with the lid on for another 15 mins or so.
- While the rice cooks, finely chop the onion and slice the garlic. Melt the butter in a small pan and cook the onion and garlic for a few minutes until soft.
- Open the cold smoked trout pack and roughly chop. Chop the parsley and the chives and set aside.
- Once the rice is steamed and cooked add the creme fraiche, trout, butter, onions, and garlic all at once and stir it all together over a high heat for just one minute.
- Season the risotto well with black pepper, and serve with the chopped herbs scattered over the top and a wedge of lemon.
