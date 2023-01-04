Dick Campbell believes Dundee demolition sends clear ‘how dare you write us off’ message to Arbroath critics

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dick Campbell believes Arbroath’s demolition of Dundee will silence the critics who already have the Angus side down as relegation certs.

Lichties claimed their first away win at Dundee in 44 years with a thumping 4-2 victory over Dark Blues on Monday.

And while Campbell has urged his side to follow it up against Inverness, he insists the win in Dundee proves how capable Arbroath are.

“It was a big win for us and, most importantly, a huge performance,” said Campbell.

Dale Hilson rounding off a huge away win for Arbroath 🤩#cinchChamp | @ArbroathFC pic.twitter.com/w8ln8pfjvY — SPFL (@spfl) January 3, 2023

“It’s the sort of game that sends a clear message to all our critics – everyone who has us tipped as certs for relegation.

“How dare you write Arbroath off? Some people already have us down and out but I certainly don’t.

“There’s a real unity at our club between the players, supporters, directors and staff and that game at Dundee showed that.

“It’s now down to us to kick on and take that belief into our next game against Inverness. Let’s see where we go from here.”

Dick Campbell gives verdict on Arbroath new boys

Arbroath gave starting debuts to a trio of new signings.

Joao Balde, Sean Adarkwa and Yasin Ben El-Mhanni all featured for the Gayfield side.

El-Mhanni had a hand in three of the four goals and walked off the park to a standing ovation from the fans.

“The fans loved what they saw from Yasin but so did I,” said Campbell.

Welcome Sean Adarkwa! Arbroath FC are delighted to announce the signing of former West Ham and Queen's Park Rangers Striker Sean Adarkwa! Welcome to the Club Sean! https://t.co/wVqLbFPxc6 pic.twitter.com/kMMQ41hh42 — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) January 2, 2023

“He looks a right good player. He’s very technically gifted and produced it when it mattered.

“But Sean and Joao did well too. Joao was heavily-involved in the game and is a young lad with a lot of potential.

“The best player on the park was Michael McKenna. He was outstanding.

“We’ve added a bit of quality to our squad but there will be further comings and goings this month.”