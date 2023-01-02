Arbroath boss Dick Campbell makes New Year signing swoop ahead of Dundee trip

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dick Campbell has wasted no time in the January transfer window – increasing Arbroath’s firepower ahead of Monday’s clash with Dundee.

Lichties have bolstered their midfield and attacking options with two signings and further moves are imminent.

Ex-West Ham youth striker Sean Adarkwa has joined on a free from QPR and Portuguese attacking midfielder Joao Balde has arrived from Hibernian.

Both could be in line for debuts against Dundee, with Arbroath also believed to be closing in on a third signing in the coming days.

“I promised there would be changes and there could be more over the next few weeks,” said Arbroath boss Dick Campbell.

“It’s the start of a New Year and I’m determined we’ll make an positive impact over the next few months.”

Campbell has run the rule over his new signings for Courier Sport ahead of potential debuts at Dundee:

Sean Adarkwa, 22, striker (free from QPR)

Welcome Sean Adarkwa! Arbroath FC are delighted to announce the signing of former West Ham and Queen's Park Rangers Striker Sean Adarkwa! Welcome to the Club Sean! https://t.co/wVqLbFPxc6 pic.twitter.com/kMMQ41hh42 — Arbroath FC (@ArbroathFC) January 2, 2023

Adarkwa began his career at English Premier League side West Ham United.

He starred for their U23 side when he was just 18 and was mentored by former England striker Carlton Cole at Hammers.

He netted 10 goals in 61 games for the Hammers at youth level before moving to QPR.

A back injury kept him out of action for 10 months.

But, after a spell at Maidstone United to get match fit, he has joined Lichties until the summer.

“We’ve been looking for presence up front and hopefully Sean can add that,” said Campbell.

Joao Balde, 21, midfielder (free from Hibernian)

🗣 "He will add a different dimension to the side which we don’t have at the moment.” Joao Balde has joined the Development Squad from Civil Service Strollers. — Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) January 28, 2022

Portuguese midfielder Balde is a product of the Rangers Youth Academy and has starred at Livingston and Hibernian.

He has had an East Fife loan spell, with eye-catching runs and impressive build-up play.

Joao has agreed a deal until 2024.

“Joao is someone I’ve been watching for a while,” said Campbell.

“I’ve had several good reports. He has the potential to be a very good player and will bring energy to the midfield.”