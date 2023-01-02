Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man in his 60s was found unwell on a Fife street and taken to hospital by ambulance.

Ambulance crews were called to Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, at 10.35am and police also attended five minutes later, having receiving reports of a man found unwell.

It is believed officers closed the road for around half an hour while the man received medical attention.

He was then taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, by ambulance.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 10.35am to attend an incident on Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy.

“We dispatched a crew to the scene and a male in his sixties was transported to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Around 10.40am on Monday January 2, police were called to a report of concern for a man found unwell on Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy.

“Officers attended to assist and he was taken by ambulance to Victoria Hospital.”