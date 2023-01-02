Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News

Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance

By Sheanne Mulholland
January 2 2023, 1.34pm Updated: January 2 2023, 6.10pm
A man was found unwell in a Kirkcaldy street. Image: Fife Jammers.
A man was found unwell in a Kirkcaldy street. Image: Fife Jammers.

A man in his 60s was found unwell on a Fife street and taken to hospital by ambulance.

Ambulance crews were called to Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, at 10.35am and police also attended five minutes later, having receiving reports of a man found unwell.

It is believed officers closed the road for around half an hour while the man received medical attention.

He was then taken to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, by ambulance.

A spokeswoman for Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call at 10.35am to attend an incident on Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy.

“We dispatched a crew to the scene and a male in his sixties was transported to Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Around 10.40am on Monday January 2, police were called to a report of concern for a man found unwell on Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy.

“Officers attended to assist and he was taken by ambulance to Victoria Hospital.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from News

Fans pay their respects to the late Brazilian football great Pele, who lies in state at Vila Belmiro stadium in Santos (Matias Delacroix/AP)
Brazilians mourn Pele at the stadium where he got his start
Jurgen Klopp felt Liverpool did not cope with Brentford’s ‘chaos’ (David Davies/PA)
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool could not deal with Brentford’s ‘chaos’
Thousands of fans waited for their opportunity to pay their respects to Pele (Matias Delacroix/AP)
Thousands of fans wait to pay respects to Brazil great Pele
Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
General view of a golf club and golf ball (Peter Byrne/PA)
I’m really not kidding – Scott Stallings’ Masters invite sent to namesake
Yoane Wissa scored Brentford’s second goal in the win over Liverpool (John Walton/PA)
Brentford capitalise on Liverpool’s poor defending to claim famous scalp
Littlehampton waterfront on the River Arun in West Sussex (Alamy/PA)
Person taken to hospital after attempting to rescue dog from sea
The body of late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is laid out in state as Father Georg Gaenswein stands nearby (Andrew Medichini/AP/PA)
Benedict aide’s tell-all book will expose ‘dark manoeuvres’
Health and Social Care Secretary Steve Barclay (Victoria Jones/PA)
Sunak and Barclay’s absence amid NHS pressure ‘inexplicable’ – Labour
Graffiti on the wall of Ulster Rugby Stadium in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
Investigation launched after Grenfell graffiti painted on Ulster Rugby stadium

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
A man was found unwell in a Kirkcaldy street. Image: Fife Jammers.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
A man was found unwell in a Kirkcaldy street. Image: Fife Jammers.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
A man was found unwell in a Kirkcaldy street. Image: Fife Jammers.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
A man was found unwell in a Kirkcaldy street. Image: Fife Jammers.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
A man was found unwell in a Kirkcaldy street. Image: Fife Jammers.
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

A man was found unwell in a Kirkcaldy street. Image: Fife Jammers.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
A man was found unwell in a Kirkcaldy street. Image: Fife Jammers.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
A man was found unwell in a Kirkcaldy street. Image: Fife Jammers.
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
A man was found unwell in a Kirkcaldy street. Image: Fife Jammers.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
A man was found unwell in a Kirkcaldy street. Image: Fife Jammers.
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
A man was found unwell in a Kirkcaldy street. Image: Fife Jammers.
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
A man was found unwell in a Kirkcaldy street. Image: Fife Jammers.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
A man was found unwell in a Kirkcaldy street. Image: Fife Jammers.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please

Editor's Picks

Most Commented