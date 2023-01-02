ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023

By Andrew Liddle
January 2 2023, 1.38pm Updated: January 2 2023, 5.36pm
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
Winners and losers in a tumultuous year.

New Year is a time of resolutions, but also reflections. And for many reflecting on 2022, it will seem like a bad year.

War has once again returned to Europe, leaving tens – perhaps hundreds – of thousands of dead, with many more forced to flee their homes.

Illnesses, from Covid to cancer, have continued to blight our lives.

The economy has lurched from one disaster to another, with seemingly no end in sight.

And yet, despite all that and more, there is also plenty we can take comfort from.

the writer Andrew Liddle next to a quote: "Whatever challenges we face in 2023, 2022 has shown we have the structure, ideas and character to meet them."

Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine is a vile act that has brought untold suffering, but it is faltering.

It has helped create the greatest cohesion in Western foreign policy since the horrific evil of 9/11.

A hemisphere that just a few short years ago looked to be riven by decline and division under Donald Trump is now united and assertive under President Joe Biden.

NATO, the bedrock of our security, has not just survived but been strengthened, with previously reticent states, such as Sweden and Finland, rushing to join the pack as well.

A destroyed house in Kyiv.
A home in Kyiv destroyed by a Russian missile attack on new year’s eve: Image: Aleksandr Gusev/SOPA Images/Shutterstock.

Meanwhile, brave Ukrainian troops are demonstrating the superiority of Western technology on the frontline, outwitting and outgunning their Russian adversaries who have underestimated Ukrainian courage and resolve, and NATO firepower.

West’s Covid response puts China’s to shame

Covid-19 took a massive – and, as yet, not fully understood – toll on our lives.

But, thanks to our brilliant medical researchers delivering a comprehensive vaccine, we were finally able to move out of the lockdown cycle in 2022.

Indeed, not only has the Covid-19 vaccine helped end the pandemic in the West, it has also spurred further medical advancement, with suggestions it may provide a treatment for certain cancers in the near future.

Contrast this record with that of China, which, despite being one of the most draconian countries in the world, has so far failed not only to produce a viable vaccine but even a coherent policy to manage the spread of the virus.

couple in covid masks posing for a selfie, as part of a large crowd celebrating the new year in Hong Kong.
Large crowds celebrated new year in Hong Kong despite fears about the rapid spread of Covid. Image: Alex Chan Tsz Yuk/SOPA Images/Shutterstock.

As we reflect on 2022, we can take comfort from the fact that predictions of authoritarian China challenging the hegemony of democratic America now seem premature.

Economic mistakes of 2022 must not be repeated

Last year will perhaps be best remembered though for economic turmoil.

The joy of the ending of Covid-19 restrictions has been tempered by high inflation, non-existent growth and a looming recession.

These global headwinds were further exasperated in the UK by Liz Truss’s ill-fated mini-budget, which crashed the pound and shot mortgage rates – already under pressure – into the stratosphere.

Former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and Prime Minister Liz Truss seated next to one another in a large audience.
Former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng and Prime Minister Liz Truss delivered a disastrous mini-budget in 2022: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

This, coupled with rising energy costs, has been a disaster for the finances of many families across the UK.

The silver lining, such as it is, will be of little comfort to those currently facing hardship.

But is worth noting that Truss’s disastrous foray has effectively killed any prospect of unfunded Thatcherite economic experimentation by others in the near future.

Both the Tories and Labour now not only know they must deliver growth, but that this growth must be fair and – crucially – not come at the expense of the worse off.

That is a subtle but important change in the framing of our political debate, and one that should – in time – pay dividends for us all.

Protester outside Parliament holding a piece of paper which reads 'Liz Truss, shelf life of a lettuce'.
2022 will be remembered as the year a prime minister was outlived by a lettuce. Image: Amer Ghazzal/Shutterstock.

All of this means that we can look to 2023 and beyond with hope.

It will not be easy, and we will undoubtedly face severe challenges.

The war in Russia could yet turn in Putin’s favour, while Xi Jinping, his authority eroded, could lash out against Taiwan.

The Tories could yet make the economy worse.

But whatever challenges we face in 2023, 2022 has shown we have the structure, ideas and character to meet them.

